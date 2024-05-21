Of beans and grapes “Beans & Grapes” aims to bring specialty coffee to Bonn's city center

There are four seats on flat cushions on the windowsill in the small guest area and tasting room, and a terrace in front of the building with eight seats is due to open soon. One can buy the coffee roast Blend No.1 (250 grams for ten euros), olive oil from California (0.75 liters for 25 euros), honey from a Cologne beekeeping company (ten euros), coffee cherry tea from Peru for seven euros, whole cane sugar Panela Azucar (250 grams for five euros) and also accessories such as coffee tins and a metal coffee grinder from Gronenberg (30 euros).