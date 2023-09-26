Special use of public space Beer bench in front of Bonn fashion shop suddenly transformed into merchandise
Bonn · The owners of the Bonn fashion label Rednib have something new and unique in their collection – a small beer bench ensemble for 200 euros per piece. It’s because of the City of Bonn's rules for the special use of public spaces.
The price tags on the small beer table and benches in front of the shop of the Bonn fashion label Rednib in Friedrichstraße reads "199.99 euros each". A few customers have wondered about the expensive price such rustic seating, says Tobias Binder, who runs the shop with his brother Sebastian. He explains: "We have to declare it as merchandise". The reason is that retailers are only allowed to put up seating in front of their premises if it is for sale or if they operate a restaurant. Permits from the city are required for both.
If you stroll along Friedrichstraße, you pass a wide variety of seating options, from outdoor gastronomy in front of pubs to exhibits in front of furniture shops, to the city's new benches. "This plays into the concept of Friedrichstraße with small owner-operated shops," says Tobias Binder. He and his brother put the beer benches and table outside shortly after they moved into their dream shop on Friedrichstraße about a year ago. They also say they pay the city 90 euros a year to put up two white parasols.
"We like sitting outside," says Sebastian Binder and his brother adds, "It looks nicer with a bench." It was only recently that the city informed the two by letter that they were not allowed to put up the benches. It felt strange at first, because they were doing something to make the place more attractive, says Tobias Binder. Seating options like the couch inside the shop are also a factor that binds customers, for example, when their friends can sit down while they try on clothes.
After a call to the city, the owners found the solution with the special permit for the bench as a goods display, with which the owners are happy, they emphasise. However, the Binder brothers do not understand why only outdoor restaurants - like the shop "Vom Fass" across that recently opened - are allowed to put up seating.
Seating for customers only allowed in catering establishments
The background to the regulation is that the area in front of the brothers' shop is a public space. In the interest of passers-by, especially in a pedestrian zone, traffic safety must not be affected by furniture. "All objects placed by traders on public traffic areas constitute special uses requiring a permit," emphasises Markus Schmitz from the press office of the City of Bonn. Retailers are allowed to present goods - including seating for sale - in the outdoor area with such a permit. "However, if they do not sell seating furniture, but merely want to offer their customers outdoor seating as well, this is only possible if they also run a catering business in addition to retailing," explains Schmitz. For this, however, the owners would also have to apply for outdoor gastronomy.
According to the city, applications for special use should be submitted at least one week before the desired use begins. If the administration has to examine the application more closely, for example because of questions of traffic safety or compatibility with design statutes, processing can take longer than a week. According to the city, special use permits for billboards are not allowed for design reasons.
(Original text: Christine Ludewig; Translation: Jean Lennox)