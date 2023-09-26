Special use of public space Beer bench in front of Bonn fashion shop suddenly transformed into merchandise

The background to the regulation is that the area in front of the brothers' shop is a public space. In the interest of passers-by, especially in a pedestrian zone, traffic safety must not be affected by furniture. "All objects placed by traders on public traffic areas constitute special uses requiring a permit," emphasises Markus Schmitz from the press office of the City of Bonn. Retailers are allowed to present goods - including seating for sale - in the outdoor area with such a permit. "However, if they do not sell seating furniture, but merely want to offer their customers outdoor seating as well, this is only possible if they also run a catering business in addition to retailing," explains Schmitz. For this, however, the owners would also have to apply for outdoor gastronomy.