Delivery problems and rising costs : Beer gardens in the Rhein-Sieg district raise prices

For some people, the enjoyment felt at the idea of going to a beer garden is spoiled when they think what it’s going to cost them. Prices for food and beverages have shot up in the 2022 season. Many landlords feel they have had no choice but to pass on the increased prices to their guests. Pubs and bars are having to get the price lists they’ve been using for a long time reprinted. "Everyone’s aware of this when they go to the supermarket: fruit, vegetables - everything has become more expensive and some things have even become scarce," says Markus Rohloff, owner of the Hennef beer garden Sieglinde, which is located directly on the banks of the Sieg. "It’s a double whammy, because we need everything in large quantities but because some food stuffs, such as cooking oil, are rationed I can no longer stock up for four weeks."

Some things are hard to procure, but it’s the skyrocketing prices that are causing Rohloff the biggest headache. "It's a slog to get anything at all at the wholesalers," says the restaurateur. There are some things the business cannot do without. Not only children would be unhappy if there were only rice and potato gratin on the menu. "But I can't pass on the sometimes astronomical prices for cooking oil one-to-one to our guests, otherwise a portion of chips would soon be unaffordable," says the beer garden operator, expressing his despair.

Supply bottlenecks and flat rates

Wolfgang Köhler, business manager of the Siegburg brewery, agrees. "We have to manage with fluctuating prices: electricity, gas, water - everything has become more expensive," he says. "We have had to pay tribute to that and on 1 June we adjusted our long-standing menu." In particular, he says, the in-house brewery has had to pass on the higher prices for yeast and malt to its customers. This means a 0.3 litre glass of Siegburger Brauhaus beer now costs 3.30 euros instead of 3 euros. "Of course, some guests complain, but most of them actually understand," the manager sums up.

Other challenges are supply bottlenecks for malt for beer production and flat-rate delivery charges. "Due to the expensive fuel prices, our suppliers now charge a flat rate on top of that," Köhler says, annoyed. The price increase in the new menu also takes into account the introduction of the minimum wage, which comes into force on 1 October. "Somebody has to pay it," says the business economist. "I can't put the prices up again in the autumn."

Strong price fluctuations

The Hennef pub has also had to pass on the increased costs to its customers, as an employee reports: "The breweries are raising their prices and we just have to go along with that." There are Covid-related delivery problems, and a lot of food is rationed and difficult to get hold of. "Everything is getting scarce and super expensive," says the employee. "We now pay 30 euros for a canister of oil. It used to be ten." Because of the strong price fluctuations, the inn could actually rewrite the menu every week.

Markus Rohloff from the Sieglinde beer garden agrees: "I can't change my prices six times a day like the petrol stations." Another beer garden owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, emotionally sums up the situation after Covid, including the current difficulties: "I feel like I'm in a prison, only without bars."

The landlords see themselves facing the next challenge after Covid: “The sad question is how long people can put up with this – the point will come when they just won’t go to the beer garden,” worries Rohloff. He sees beer garden visits as belonging to the entertainment segment, like visiting an amusement park. He fears that this will be the first thing people will do without if the price situation does not ease soon.

REINFORCEMENT SOUGHT Shortage of staff in the restaurant sector According to the reports of the innkeepers we interviewed, the current beer garden season is going well, and many customers show understanding for the increased prices. But the staffing situation is difficult: "After Covid, it has become even harder to find workers," reports Wolfgang Köhler of the Siegburger Brauhaus. He says there has always been a shortage of staff in the restaurant trade, particularly for skilled workers. "It’s very difficult to find a hotel or restaurant specialist," Köhler complains. In the area of temporary staff, however, he says he is satisfied. Markus Rohloff from the Sieglinde beer garden also says: "We can always use reinforcements."

