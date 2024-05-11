Dining al fresco Beer gardens to visit in the Siebengebirge and on the Rhine

Grafenwerth Island: Rheinmeile GmbH operates several destinations along the Rhine between Bad Honnef and the area in the north of Neuwied, most notably the beer garden on Grafenwerth Island on the Rhine. This season, there will again be a food truck and drinks stand there. They hope to start renovating the neighboring island café in 2024, but it has turned out to be more complex than expected. But the beer garden is open starting at 3 p.m. in good weather and at 12 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. French fries cost four euros; cakes start at 3.50 euros or a pretzel (2.50 euros) is also available, as are coffee, wine and soft drinks. Info: www.biergarten-grafenwerth.de