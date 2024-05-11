Dining al fresco Beer gardens to visit in the Siebengebirge and on the Rhine
Siebengebirge/Neuwied district · Beer and wine, wild game sausages and relaxed outdoor settings: there are many beautiful places to stop for a bite to eat in the Siebengebirge and along the Rhine. General-Anzeiger has taken a look around to give you some tips about where to stop before or after a foray into nature in the Siebengebirge or along the river.
Löwenburg: If you hike up the Löwenburg, you will find the Löwenburger Hof with its rich history, situated below the mountain. It is best to complete the ascent first and stop there on the way back. The terrace is a cozy place to sit, as are the rustic dining rooms. Breakfast is popular and costs between eleven and 15 euros. There are also soups starting at 7.90 euros, large stews starting at 13.90 euros, homemade cakes from 4.90 euros, cold drinks for three euros and up, and a large beer starts at five euros. Open 10 am - 6:30 pm, closed on Thursdays. Info: www.loewenburger-hof.de/
Petersberg: This destination can also be reached by car. But a hike along the Bittweg from Königswinter is also recommended, followed by a stop in the beer garden of the Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel & Spa Petersberg. There are seats in the shade of the big old trees with a view of the Rhine Valley. Here you can get a pretzel with butter for three euros, bockwurst with a roll for 4.50 euros, roasted chicken with potato salad for eight euros, a Kölsch beer for four euros and a Pieper Pinot Gris (0.2) for 9.50 euros. Open Wednesday to Friday from 3pm to 8pm, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 12pm to 8pm. Info: hrewards.com/en/steigenberger-icon-grandhotel-petersberg-koenigswinter/restaurant-bar/beer-garden
Oelberg: Anyone who has climbed the highest mountain in the Siebengebirge - it’s the Oelberg at 461 meters, can make a stop at the tradition-steeped inn on the summit. Wild game from the Siebengebirge is big there, they offer roast Maibock (venison) (26.50 euros), homemade ravioli with wild game filling for 15.50 euros or wild game sausages for 16.50 euros. Breakfast by reservation is also popular: 23.50 euros. Wines there come from the region. The restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sundays and public holidays from 10 am to 5 pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Info: www.gasthaus-oelberg.de
At the river’s edge: At the "Weinhaus am Rhein" in Niederdollendorf, diners can hear the waves splashing. Regulars love to watch the boats go by and enjoy homemade Rievkooche (potato pancakes starting at 12.80 euros) every Monday. Schnitzel starts at 16.80 euros, while roast beef with roast potatoes or potato salad costs 17.80 euros. The wine list offers wines from the Siebengebirge winegrowers starting at 6.80 euros (0.2). A specialty is the Christo di Campobello (7.90) with the scent of citrus fruits and Sicilian herbs: it comes from the village in Sicily to which the innkeepers Thomas and Inge Rüppel have family ties. Hot food is available from 12 noon to 10 p.m., closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Info: www.weinhaus-am-rhein.de
Niederdollendorf: The 17th century Bredershof not only boasts rustic dining rooms, but also a beer garden under chestnut and lime trees. Proprietor Kai Dix offers a large menu inside, while grilled dishes such as pork knuckle (18.50), spare ribs (21.50) and Argentinian beef burgers (19.50 euros), a grilled sausage for four euros and various salads (17 euros) are served outside. A glass of wine (0.25) costs between 4.90 and seven euros, and a draught beer rounds out the menu. The beer garden is open daily starting at 5 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and Sundays at 12 pm. Info: www.bredershof.de
Oberdollendorf: In the idyllic nature where the Sülz winery is situated, it's easy to relax under the trees, even in the heat. Sieghild and Farhold Scholz are known for their tarte flambée, starting at 13.50 euros. There is also fried “Wildleberkäse” with potato salad for 14.90 euros. Salads cost between ten and twelve euros, roast beef is 21 euros. There are also snacks to nibble on. A glass of wine (0.2) costs between five and seven euros. Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday, 4pm to 10pm, Saturday 3pm to 10pm and Sundays and public holidays 12pm to 8pm. Info: www.gut-suelz.de
In the middle of the forest: the rustic inn called Waidmannsruh appears behind the bend near the Mantel parking lot like in Grimm's fairy tale. In May, you can get the special drink called Maibowle (5.50 euros) which tastes homemade. Breakfast (16.50 euros) is served on the weekends if ordered in advance. Various tarte flambée (from 13.20) are also available. A hiking classic: roast beef with roast potatoes (18.60) and asparagus in season. Proprietor Daniel Grewe also prepares a Mother's Day breakfast special (29.80). Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday, 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. Info: einkehrhaus-waidmannsruh.com
Bad Honnef: Situated directly at the Bad Honnef ferry pier is the restaurant Anleger 640. When you sit on the terrace, it feels like you’re at sea. The menu has a Portuguese focus, for example with chicken piri piri (14.90). The monkfish skewer (22.90) and sandwiches with Portuguese country bread are also popular. Various beers are on tap and as a specialty: sparkling Vinho Verde on tap (0.2) 6.90 euros. Open daily from 12 noon to 11 pm. Info: www.anleger640.de
Unkel: Some visitors feel like they’re on holiday when they go to the Zur Traube wine house, entering through the inner courtyard. Olive trees create a Mediterranean ambience. The Lanz family spoils diners with dishes such as asparagus variations starting at 20.50 euros, crispy chicken breast, 21.50 euros or veal liver, 20.50 euros. Wines start at 6.50 euros, including the Unkeler Blanc de Noir (7.20 euros). Opening hours: Thursday to Monday, 5:30pm to 10pm, Sunday, 11:30am to 2:30pm and 5:30pm to 10pm. Info: www.traubeunkel.de
Grafenwerth Island: Rheinmeile GmbH operates several destinations along the Rhine between Bad Honnef and the area in the north of Neuwied, most notably the beer garden on Grafenwerth Island on the Rhine. This season, there will again be a food truck and drinks stand there. They hope to start renovating the neighboring island café in 2024, but it has turned out to be more complex than expected. But the beer garden is open starting at 3 p.m. in good weather and at 12 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. French fries cost four euros; cakes start at 3.50 euros or a pretzel (2.50 euros) is also available, as are coffee, wine and soft drinks. Info: www.biergarten-grafenwerth.de
Breitbacher Biergarten: The Breitbacher Biergarten of Rheinmeile GmbH is also open. Opening hours: in good weather opens at 3 pm, Sundays and public holidays at 12 pm. Soft drinks start at 2.50 euros, beer at 3.70 euros, coffee and tea ( 2.80 euros) and a glass of wine for 6.50 euros. Sundowners (Aperol Spritz and Lillet Wild Berry) are also available for 7.50 euros. Info: breitbacher-biergarten.de
Rheingarten Line 66: Rheingarten Line 66 is easy to reach - take a tram to the end of line 66 in Bad Honnef. Renovated a few years ago, the Rheingarten has an indoor area and terrace. Open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday starting at 3 pm and Sundays from 12 noon. Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The kitchen serves cakes (starting at four euros) and Mediterranean dishes (snacks/starters and main courses from 4.80 euros up to 22 euros). The classic drinks menu includes Kölsch and Hefeweizen draught beers starting at 3.50 euros and goes up to 25 euros for bottled wines. Family celebrations, company parties, class reunions and the like are possible here. Info: www.rheingarten66.de
Auf dem Salmenfang: A place to chill out, just like on vacation - that's what the "Auf dem Salmenfang" campsite and beer garden in Rheinbreitbach offers. During the season, it is open from Monday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Sundays and public holidays from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The Salmenfang combines a friendly atmosphere with vacation flair, with comfortable sun loungers right by the water. Among other things, the tarte flambée is popular with the many regulars, with nine different variations (10.50 to 13.50 euros) - all homemade with fresh toppings. The drinks menu includes all standard soft drinks and various bottled beers. Info: www.salmenfang.de/biergarten.html
Orig. text: Roswitha Oschmann, Translation: Carol Kloeppel