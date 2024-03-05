Day Trip Tips Bergisch hiking weeks and Easter run: Five tips for outings in the surrounding area

The Bergische Kaffeetafel is well known, and we now need to get used to the term "Bergische Wanderwochenvermehrung" (Bergische hiking weeks multiplication). What started as a single week almost ten years ago quickly became two - and the two have now become four, albeit spread over two seasons. The organisers say this is down to the popularity of the event and also because the festival will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2024. "The Bergische Wanderwochen have become firmly established, we are particularly proud of this and would like to thank our loyal hiking community in a special way," says Gabi Wilhelm, managing director of the tourism organisation Das Bergische. "This is why we have decided to hold the Hiking Weeks twice this year - in spring and autumn.