Gas crisis : Gas storage facility around 82 percent full

Technical facilities of the Katharina natural gas storage facility in Bernburg, Saxony-Anhalt. Foto: dpa/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Brussels/Berlin The October target for filling gas storage facilities could be reached as early as the beginning of September, says Minister Habeck. These could then be used in winter and to avoid acute shortages.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The filling level of Germany's natural gas storage facilities continues to approach the 85-percent mark despite considerably curtailed delivery volumes from Russia.

According to data published on the internet by European gas storage operators on Sunday, the level was 81.78 percent last Thursday morning. A further rise to 82.2 percent had been expected for Friday. "The storage facilities are filling up faster than predicted," Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck told the news magazine „Der Spiegel“.

The Green politician assumes that the targets he has set will be reached much sooner. The October storage target of 85 percent should be reached as early as the beginning of September from the ministry's point of view, a spokeswoman confirmed. Previously, the "Spiegel" had quoted from an internal ministry memo. The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, had also recently said that the gas storage facilities were being filled at an "admirable speed". According to Habeck, the companies will then be able to store the gas in the storage facilities over the winter as planned, in order to supply industry and households from there as well.

Regulation: At least 95 per cent on 1 November

A regulation stipulates that German storage facilities must be at least 85 percent full on 1 October. On 1 November, they are to be at least 95 percent full. The storage facilities compensate for fluctuations in gas consumption and thus form a kind of buffer system for the gas market. The filling level is always reported with a delay.

Russia recently announced that it would interrupt gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline for three days at the end of August. From 31 August to 2 September, no gas would flow to Germany due to maintenance work. After that, 33 million cubic metres of natural gas should be delivered daily again. This corresponds to the 20 per cent of the daily maximum capacity to which Russia had already reduced the supply a few weeks ago.

According to the Ministry of Economics, the supply of Russian gas has dropped significantly. In August, only nine and a half percent of gas consumption arrived via the Russian pipelines, the spokesperson confirmed. She said this was also due to the summer's low consumption. "The bulk of the Russian pipeline import volumes was compensated for via other routes," the note says, according to the „Spiegel“ magazine.

France is now to become the new source of supply. Until now, France has also purchased Russian gas via Germany. In addition, the country imports large amounts of electricity from Germany because of numerous nuclear power plants that have been shut down. Most of this comes from gas-fired power plants that run specifically for France's exports. But from autumn onwards, the ministry hopes that at least the gas flow will now be reversed. Liquefied natural gas terminals in France could also be used for German gas purchases and ease the supply situation considerably.

Germany has the largest storage capacities for natural gas in Central and Western Europe. According to the industry association Ines, they can store gas with a maximum energy content of around 256 terawatt hours. That corresponds to about a quarter of Germany's annual gas consumption. The storage volume alone can supply Germany with gas for two to three average cold winter months, according to earlier information from the German government. The storage facilities are usually well filled at the beginning of the heating season in autumn. By spring, the levels decrease. On cold winter days, up to 60 per cent of gas consumption in Germany is covered by German storage facilities.