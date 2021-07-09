Bonn and Rhein-Sieg District : Best summer holiday activities for children and families

There are many holiday activities for children and families on offer in Bonn and the region. (symbol photo) Foto: dpa/Jens Büttner

Bonn The summer holidays have begun in NRW. There are many activities on offer for families with children in Bonn and the region. Here we provide an overview.

LVR-Landesmuseum

The summer holiday activities on offer from the museum’s support group are partly online and partly taking place in the city. On 12 and 13 July you can visit Ötzi's World for an hour from 10 to 11 am with a special pack of materials. Ötzi the Stone Age man appears in a pop-up map.

A discovery tour of Beethoven's World is running from 14 to 16 July. To kick things off, the participants take a walk in Beethoven's footsteps. The following two days continue online.

There is also an exhibition about Germanic tribes, Neanderthals and high-tech Romans. Tickets with time slots must be booked in advance via the online store.

Prices: Ötzi's World costs 12 Euro including the pack of materials, Beethoven's World costs 17 Euro, also with a pack of materials.

Tip: Discovery Time - From 14 July to 25 August, there are guided tours and workshops on various topics every Wednesday and Sunday. Age: six to twelve years. Price: 5 Euro.

Address: Colmantstraße 14 - 16, 53115 Bonn

Contact: info.landesmuseum-bonn@lvr.de

Acting Summer School

The Junge Theater Bonn is running intensive workshops for children and young people aged ten to 18. Over a period of three weeks, the participants work on their project and rehearse daily from 10 am to 4 pm, culminating in a 35-45 minute première at the Junge Theater Bonn or in the Kuppelsaal at Thalia. Previous acting experience is not necessary. The courses are divided into two different age groups and take place at the Hardtberg Cultural Centre and open air at the Beuel Museum of Local History (Heimatsmuseum) The courses start on 26 July 2021 and run until 13 August 2021.

Information on the workshops can be found at: www.jt-bonn.de/schauspielschule/schaupiel-summerschool

Price: 350 Euro

Contact: 0228/463672, theaterpädagogik@jt-bonn.de

Summer Forest Holiday Adventures

The Querwaldein Association is offering adventures in nature and group explorations of the forest as a holiday experience. Children can discover animal tracks, build forest huts, saw, carve and make handicrafts from 9 to 13 August, from 9 am to 3 pm each day. Children aged six to twelve learn about nature through play. They will learn how to make fire, to carve and to solve exciting tasks in a group.

More information at: www.querwaldein.de/kinder/ferienfreizeiten

Prices: 160 Euro

Contact: 0221/423 423 70, anmeldung@querwaldein.de

Bonn Streetsoccer Tour

The Bonn Streetsoccer Tour, organised by the Stadtsportbund Bonn, is aimed at children and youngsters aged six to fourteen and takes place at three locations in Bonn.

From 6 July to 20 July, the Streetsoccer will take place on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 pm at the sports field, Kopenhagener Str. in Graurheindorf.

From 9 to 23 July on Fridays from 3 to 6 pm the footballers meet on the square between Emmaus Church and the Youth Centre at Fahrenheitstraße 51.

And at the third location, the Römerbad in Bonn-Castell, the kids will be kicking around from 14 July to 11 August every Wednesday from 3 to 6 pm.

The Streetsoccer will not take place during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Contact: 0228/9654763, sportjugend@ssb-bonn.de

Life with and without electricity - and where does it come from?

Primary school children aged seven to twelve spend five days finding out what electricity means in everyday life. What happens if there is an outage? The children build an electronic code lock and an alarm system. The course runs over five days from 19 July to 23 July, daily from 9 am to 2.15 pm.

Prices: 112 to 127 Euro

Capturing light with paint and easel

At the August Macke Haus, the holiday programme is aimed at young artists aged ten to 14. From Tuesday 13 to Friday 15 July, artist Cornelia Genschow will be taking the participants outdoors. The course runs daily from 9 am to 1 pm.

Price: 80 Euro

Bonnatours

Bonnatours is offering children a different programme every week during the summer holidays. From the life of the Indians to a one-week nature research camp in the Eifel, a colourful programme is on offer to children from the age of five. The main programme runs daily from 9 am to 1 pm. Participating children must bring their own food and drinks from home. Lunch time supervision until 2.30 pm can be booked in addition.

Price: Holiday programme without overnight stay (five days): Main programme: 180 Euro (including material costs and picnic food), additional lunch supervision 70 Euro per week, Eifel nature research camp/full-day programme with overnight stay: 395 Euro (including overnight stay, meals and travel)

Address: Lindenstraße 21, 53639 Königswinter-Oberdollendorf

Contact: 0228/38772443, schirdewahn@bonnatours.de

Fun and games with the Naturfreunde

Most of the recreational activities on offer from the Bonn Naturfreunde take place outdoors, either in their garden at the grounds on Rheinaustraße/ Kaiser-Konrad-Straße 5, or on excursions. The activities are aimed at children between the ages of six and twelve. The association has procured some chickens for the holidays and the children take care of the animals. The programme starts at 9 am and ends at 4 pm. Supervision is provided from 8 am to 5 pm.

Price: 270 Euro. Children who are not resident in Bonn pay 360 Euro.

Contact: naturfreundebonn.de Tel. 0228 464 840

Address: Bergheimer Straße, corner of Gensemer Straße in Bonn-Beuel

Schwimm- und Sportsfreunde (SSF) Summer Camps

The SSF-Bonn is offering places in three summer sport camps, taking place from Monday to Friday in the fourth, fifth and sixth week of the summer holidays. The programme includes games of skill, lacrosse, floorball, athletics, table tennis and many other sports. For children between the ages of six and twelve. The programme starts at 10 am and ends at 4 pm. Early morning supervision is provided from 8am if required. Lunch is served at Pastacasa in Sportpark Nord.

Price: Non-members 160 Euro, SSF members 90 Euro, reductions for Bonn ID card holders, possibly a small surcharge for early morning supervision.

Contact: Kerstin Freudenhammer 0228 67 68 68, e-mail: kia@ssfbonn.de

Holiday on the farm

Children from the age of six have been coming to the Youth Farm in Pützchen every day for over 30 years. At any time of the year and in any weather. The young visitors look after and feed small animals, muck out the stalls, build huts, make handicrafts and paint, or play on the large grounds. This summer, the farm is the programme. The farm is open, children can come and go as they please between 9am and 5pm - if there is enough space for social distancing. Parents should call and ask before visiting. There are limited places and children must wear sturdy shoes to participate. The supervisors will fill up the children's water bottles.

Address: Jugendfarm Bonn, Holzlarer Weg 18a, Bonn

Price: Free of charge

Contact: Tel: 0228 / 629879-220

Camera licence for children

The association Technische Jugendfreizeit- und Bildungsgesellschaft is offering a basic course for six to twelve year olds on how to use a camera. Cameras are provided to those who do not bring their own. The course runs from 2 to 6 August daily from 10 am to 1 pm.

Address: barrierefrei kommunizieren!, Siebenmorgenweg 6, Bonn

Price: Regular 52 euros, discounts for siblings and Bonn ID card holders

Contact: www.tjfbg.de, Diana Nguyễn Tel. 0228 28 93 20

Holiday camp for children with their parents

The organisation Barrierefrei kommunizieren and the Haus Rheinbach youth residence enable kids between six and ten years of age to experience a holiday in the community while their parents are nearby. Highlights include a walk with the donkeys Aradia and Rübezahl, who will also be staying on the grounds. The holiday camp at the modern Haus Rheinbach is running from 9 to 14 August.

Price: 200 Euro per child, 100 Euro per sibling and 5 Euro per night for guardians.

Contact: Jugendwohnheim Haus Rheinbach, Ingo Steins, Tel: 02226 925812, e-mail: info@haus-rheinbach.de