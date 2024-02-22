Open-air concerts on the KunstRasen Beth Ditto comes to Bonn with Gossip
Bonn · The KunstRasen season kicks off at the end of June with New York band The National. The charismatic jazz pianist and singer Jamie Cullum and other bands and stars have also announced their appearances. The latest additions are Bushido and the reunited band Gossip.
The US band Gossip ("Heavy Cross") and their frontwoman Beth Ditto are returning to the stage with a new album following their split eight years ago. On 21 August, they also want to unleash their explosive musical energy at Bonn's KunstRasen. The album "Real Power", announced for 22 March, has once again been mixed by legendary producer Rick Rubin. The first single, "Crazy Again", was released last November. "The song is about being in love and feeling safe," says frontwoman Beth Ditto. "Real Power", the title track of the album, followed shortly afterwards as the second single release. Tickets are available from 22 February, 10 a.m., in the presale as RTL+ Prio tickets in cooperation with Telekom (https://plus.rtl.de/specials/prio-tickets, www.magentamusik.de/prio-tickets) or at Ticketmaster Presale (www.ticketmaster.de/presale). The general presale starts on Friday, 23 February, 10 a.m., on the KunstRasen website and elsewhere. According to the organisers, more than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the new KunstRasen season.
Bushido in Bonn
Controversial rapper Bushido will be performing in his hometown of Bonn on 10 August. After the big arena concerts of the current "König für immer" tour have already sold out in some cities, tour organiser Concertbüro Zahlmann GmbH published dates for three more open air concerts on Monday afternoon, including one at the KunstRasen in Bonn. After eight years away from the stage, these three concerts mark the end of what the organisers claim is Bushido's biggest tour of all time. "I've always loved playing live for my fans. In recent years, this has not been possible due to many challenges in our lives," the rapper is quoted as saying. "So I'm even more excited now that it's going to start in the foreseeable future.
ZZ Top and Greta van Fleet are also coming
Since their live performance on 19 April 1980 at ARD-Rockpalast in Essen's Grugahalle, German fans have taken ZZ Top firmly to their hearts. Next year, the US southern rock band around guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons, famous for their music and their long beards, will return to Germany. They have chosen the KunstRasen in Bonn as the venue for their only NRW concert, where they will perform on 5 July 2024, as organiser ELH Promotion announced on Tuesday. Dusty Hill, who died in 2021, will be replaced on stage by Elwood Francis, who was the band's guitar technician for many years.
British pop-rock band Keane will also be performing at KunstRasen in Bonn, the organisers announced. The quartet will be playing at the open-air venue on 7 August 2024. Keane rose to fame in the early 2000s with songs such as "Somewhere only we know" and "Everybody's changing“.
The US band Greta Van Fleet will be playing at the Open Air site in Bonn on 3 July 2024. The members of Greta Van Fleet are in their mid-20s and describe their major influences as the great bands of the 1960s and 1970s, including Led Zeppelin, The Cream, Jefferson Airplane and The Doors. ELH Promotion has also announced a concert for 18 August by German singer-songwriter Lea, who achieved gold status with her latest album „Treppenhaus".
The National open the season
The opening of the KunstRasen season on 27 June 2024 will also be a real hit: New York indie rock band The National will be coming to Bonn for a Germany-exclusive concert as part of their European tour. If you want to see them outside the German capital, you have to book tickets for the Hurricane/Southside double festival. Celebrated by fans and critics alike for almost a quarter of a century, the quintet consists of brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner and Bryan and Scott Devendorf, as well as the idiosyncratic, charismatic singer Matt Berninger.
The National released two albums in 2023: "First two Pages of Frankenstein" in April, followed by "Laugh track" in September. After a concert in Berlin in early October, the magazine "Musikexpress" was full of praise for the quintet: "The band has reached a new zenith, has rediscovered itself and presented itself in a new way. The National live are always great tennis, but on Saturday nights they are in a league of their own.“
Jamie Cullum brings jazz to the KunstRasen
Jamie Cullum will also be a guest on the open-air stage. Twenty years ago, the British pianist and singer catapulted himself into the premier league of the international jazz scene with the Grammy-nominated album "Twentysomething". Because of the album, which became the best-selling by a British jazz artist, and because of Cullum's extraordinary stage presence, critics called him the Robbie Williams of jazz. With a repertoire that ranges from Cole Porter to Ed Sheeran, from Billie Holiday to Rihanna, or Duke Ellington to Radiohead, he turns his concerts into veritable live music parties. On 26 July 2024, after a long absence from Bonn, he will perform as part of the open-air concerts on the KunstRasen.
The Italian Zucchero is also returning to the KunstRasen. After his acclaimed performance in 2017, he will be in Bonn next year on 11 July.
Schiller's "Sommerlust" tour
It has been known for some time that the successful electronic romantic Schiller. Schiller will be performing at Bonn's KunstRasen on 23 August 2024 as part of his "Sommerlust" open-air tour, immersing his audience in fascinating lights and breathtaking soundscapes. Together with the album "Illuminate", released in March 2023, Christopher von Deylen, as Schiller is known by his real name, now has nine number 1 placements and eleven Top 10 albums.
Anyone who loves the disco, soul and funk era of the 1970s will get their money's worth on 4 July 2024: Nile Rogers & Chic and Kool & The Gang will perform a double bill on the KunstRasen and give their fans the sound of the 1970s and 80s that they love. Nile Rodgers became famous through his band Chic with their biggest hit "Le Freak". In the 1980s, he produced hits for stars such as David Bowie, Madonna, Daftpunk and Beyoncé. Kool & The Gang" will provide further hits. This guarantees "Ce-le-braaaaa-tion" from the fans.
Korn to rock the KunstRasen
Nu metal fans can look forward to Korn. The US band will rock the KunstRasen on Monday, 19 August. The five musicians launched an entire genre with their debut album. Since then, the band has sold over 40 million records worldwide, won two Grammys and played in countless countries. With their concerts in 2024, they will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their once groundbreaking debut album.
Pur and Silbermond also in Bonn
In addition, the performance of the pop-hit band Pur - "Germany's most successful band" according to the organisers - has been confirmed for 9 August 2024 (Friday) in Bonn's Rheinaue. The band Silbermond has also been confirmed. The four-piece pop-rock group from Bautzen will be coming to the festival in Bonn's Rheinaue on 17 August 2024 (Saturday).
There is also news from the Cologne concert series "Weltstars auf dem Roncalliplatz". In its fifth season, Bonn concert promoter Ernst-Ludwig Hartz Promotion will present pianist, rapper and gifted entertainer Chilly Gonzales on 25 July 2024. "I am delighted to announce that I will be playing an exclusive Cologne 2024 concert on Roncalliplatz in my favourite city," said Gonzales according to the announcement.
Tickets and further information are available here: https://kunstrasen-bonn.de/
(Original text: Bernhard Hartmann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)