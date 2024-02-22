Open-air concerts on the KunstRasen Beth Ditto comes to Bonn with Gossip

The US band Gossip ("Heavy Cross") and their frontwoman Beth Ditto are returning to the stage with a new album following their split eight years ago. On 21 August, they also want to unleash their explosive musical energy at Bonn's KunstRasen. The album "Real Power", announced for 22 March, has once again been mixed by legendary producer Rick Rubin. The first single, "Crazy Again", was released last November. "The song is about being in love and feeling safe," says frontwoman Beth Ditto. "Real Power", the title track of the album, followed shortly afterwards as the second single release. Tickets are available from 22 February, 10 a.m., in the presale as RTL+ Prio tickets in cooperation with Telekom (https://plus.rtl.de/specials/prio-tickets, www.magentamusik.de/prio-tickets) or at Ticketmaster Presale (www.ticketmaster.de/presale). The general presale starts on Friday, 23 February, 10 a.m., on the KunstRasen website and elsewhere. According to the organisers, more than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the new KunstRasen season.