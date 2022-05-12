"Kidical Mass - Kids on bikes!" : Bicycle demonstration for more safety for children in Bonn

The "Kidical Mass" is already taking place for the third time in Bonn - here participants are seen at the south subway. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Under the name "Kidical Mass - Kinder auf's Rad!" a bicycle demonstration through Bonn is planned for Saturday afternoon. The aim of the action is to make cycling safer for children in Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For the third time already, the action "Kidical Mass - Kinder auf's Rad!" will take place in Bonn on Saturday afternoon. Around 400 participants are expected to take on an approximately eight-kilometre route through Bonn.

The aim of the action is to put more focus on the safety of young cyclists in Bonn. It is also about creating a sustainable infrastructure for walking and cycling to encourage more families to leave their cars behind and cycle or walk to school.

The "Kidical Mass" campaign will start on Saturday at the Hofgartenwiese. From 3 p.m., the participants will move along Adenauerallee to Helmut-Schmidt-Platz. There will be a break along the route where children can draw on the roadway with chalk. The route will then continue along Reuterstraße, Weberstraße and Nußallee to Baumschulwäldchen, where the action will end.

"Kidical Mass" will be accompanied by the police, which is why the streets may be closed in the meantime. A detailed overview of the route and the goals of the action can be found here. Radentscheid Bonn invites everyone interested to participate in "Kidical Mass", the event is scheduled to end around 5 pm.

(Original text: Paul Rosenau | Translation: Mareike Graepel)