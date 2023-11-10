Start of the carnival season Big crowd expected for carnival opener in Bonn

If you want to be there from the start, you have to arrive early in the morning. For the first time, the carnival event starts early at 10 am. Also new: the stage will be turned around by 180 degrees and will be located directly in front of the Old Town Hall with a view of the Marktplatz. "We want to ensure that all the people, even those who happen to be walking around the Marktplatz, immediately recognize that the Bonn carnival opening is being celebrated in front of the town hall," explains Vice President Mirko Feld.