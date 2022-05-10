Telekom event in June : Billie Eilish tickets sold out in minutes

Billie Eilish performs in Bonn at the beginning of June. Foto: AP/Amy Harris

Bonn Billie Eilish's current world tour will take her to Europe from the beginning of June and to Germany for three concerts. Before that, the singer will perform once more in Bonn. But tickets for the concert are not available for everyone - and they are already sold out.

Billie Eilish is coming to Bonn for a concert at the beginning of June. The singer will perform at the Telekom Forum on 1 June, as Telekom announced on Wednesday. The concert, which starts at 8 p.m., will also be broadcast live. Telekom is thus bringing the superstar to Bonn two days before the start of the European dates of her current world tour. Three of the concerts until the end of September will also take place in Germany. However, the concerts in Cologne, Frankfurt and Berlin are already sold out.

At the concert, the Grammy and Oscar winner will perform together with her brother Finneas. "Being on stage is something very special for me. To reconnect with my fans in Europe after such a long time is just great," says Billie Eilish.

Tickets are only available for private customers of Telekom Deutschland who have a landline or mobile phone contract. On Monday, 9 May, 6 p.m., it was possible to order them online for free. However, the tickets were sold out after a few minutes. Even so, those who didn't get one can still see the concert. Billie Eilish's performance will be shown free of charge on MagentaTV as well as on the MagentaMusik website and social media channels on 1 June.

Concerts and open-air festivals in Bonn in summer

Billie Eilish is not the only superstar coming to Bonn this summer. In August, Robbie Williams, Kraftwerk and the Fantastischen Vier will perform on the Hofgartenwiese. In Beuel, a concert series by BonnLive will take place in June. Felix Jaehn, Tim Bendzko, Schandmaul, Kasalla and Mo-Torres, among others, will perform on the stage at the Telekom Campus. The Junge Theater will also be there.

In the coming months, there will also be other open-air highlights in Bonn. The Green Juice Festival, the Stadtgarten Concerts at the Old Customs House, the Panama Open-Air, the KunstRasen Concerts and the Lieblingslieder Festival in the Rheinaue are all planned.

