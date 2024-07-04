New ambulance vehicle for the paediatric emergency team in Bonn "Birth is the most dangerous event in life"

In his long career, Müller has already had to experience some dramatic moments, some of which will probably remain in his memory forever. He still remembers the day many years ago when he was called out to a dramatic delivery of twins in the 25th week of pregnancy. Emergency respiratory problems and pneumonia are also very common in the smallest patients. But trauma after road accidents is also not uncommon, as Müller explained. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, more than 1.88 million children under the age of 15 require medical treatment in Germany every year following an accident. Child accidents are the most common cause of death for children over the age of one.