New ambulance vehicle for the paediatric emergency team in Bonn "Birth is the most dangerous event in life"
Bonn · Paediatricians at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) can now reach emergency locations more quickly thanks to a donation from a foundation. Doctors explained why this is so important at the handover. The city and UKB want to cooperate even more in future to provide better care for infant and toddler emergencies.
The paediatricians at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) are quicker on the scene thanks to a new rescue vehicle donated by the Björn Steiger Foundation. "With such an emergency vehicle, we are now ideally equipped," said Kadija Bouain, Deputy Head of Nursing at the Gynaecology Centre and the Parent-Child Centre at the official handover, which was also attended by representatives of the City of Bonn, the University Hospital and the Bonn Rescue Service on Wednesday. This was also the occasion for the signing of a cooperation agreement between the city and the university hospital to optimise the successful collaboration between the university hospital and the city's rescue service, which has been running since 2012.
"With the new emergency vehicle, which will be stationed directly at the UKB, the team can now be deployed even more flexibly," said Bonn's city director Wolfgang Fuchs. Andreas Müller, Director of the Department of Neonatology and Paediatric Intensive Care Medicine, is particularly relieved that the university hospital now has the new ambulance. He has been on duty since 1996 to save lives in particularly serious infant and paediatric emergencies. He has been head of the neonatology department for ten years. He is supported by a large team of 40 doctors who specialise in the treatment of paediatric emergencies and the rescue of infants and babies.
In his long career, Müller has already had to experience some dramatic moments, some of which will probably remain in his memory forever. He still remembers the day many years ago when he was called out to a dramatic delivery of twins in the 25th week of pregnancy. Emergency respiratory problems and pneumonia are also very common in the smallest patients. But trauma after road accidents is also not uncommon, as Müller explained. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, more than 1.88 million children under the age of 15 require medical treatment in Germany every year following an accident. Child accidents are the most common cause of death for children over the age of one.
"Birth is the most dangerous event in life"
In addition, paediatricians must always be available around the clock for all maternity clinics in Bonn. "Birth is the most dangerous event in life. Mortality in the first seven days of life is particularly high," said Müller. This makes it all the more important for the paediatric emergency team to be on site as quickly as possible. However, the sometimes very long journeys to the maternity clinics are problematic. "Just five minutes of oxygen deprivation can lead to death. That's why it's important that we get to the maternity centres quickly in an emergency," explained Müller.
Previously, the paediatric emergency team had to wait for emergency vehicles from the Bonn fire brigade to pick up the paediatricians on the Venusberg and take them to the scene. "The new rescue vehicle is a great relief for us, as we can now improve our response times with it. The vehicle is located here at the university hospital. This means we can get to the scene quickly," explained Müller.
Every second counts
Till Dresbach, Senior Physician in the Department of Neonatology and Paediatric Intensive Care Medicine, also knows that every second counts, especially in accidents involving small children. He has also witnessed many tragic accidents. Dramatic moments with a toddler who drowned in a garden pond or a child who was hit on the head with a marble slab and then had to be treated in the emergency centre were not so long ago. "Such incidents are remembered," said Dresbach.
To make parents more aware of the safety of their children, the university hospital offers paediatric emergency courses for parents several times a month in the lecture theatre of the Parent-Child Centre. "Most paediatric emergencies are preventable," emphasised Dresbach. Further information is available at www.kindernotfall-bonn.de. The Björn Steiger Foundation, which has been campaigning for better emergency care for many decades, has not only purchased the rescue vehicle for around 65,000 euros and ensured that it is equipped with the necessary medical equipment. It also covers the ongoing maintenance costs such as fuel, insurance and servicing.
(Original text: Sebastian Flick; Translation: Mareike Graepel)