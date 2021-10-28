Halloween 2021 : „Bloody“ parties in Bonn and the region

Where can you celebrate Halloween in Bonn? Here's an overview. Foto: Bernd Weissbrod/ dpa

Bonn/Region While the children go around the houses collecting sweets, many adults probably prefer to party on Halloween. We give an overview of the Halloween parties in Bonn and the region on 31 October.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Kameha Halloween Party at the Rheinalm

On Sunday, 31 October, the Kameha invites you to a Halloween party in a spooky setting at the Rheinalm. DJane Melanie Morena will provide the "hellish beats" and there will be a costume competition. Admission costs 20 Euro including a welcome drink. Tickets are available at the Kameha reception or online. Guests must prove one of the 3Gs (vaccinated, tested, recovered).

Where: Rheinalm, Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn-Oberkassel

When: from 7 p.m.

AfterJob Halloween at Hotel Königshof

The "AfterJob" party series is hosting a Halloween party at the Ameron Hotel Königshof on Saturday, 30 October. The 3G rule (vaccinated, tested, recovered) applies and guests must be at least 21 years old. Tickets cost 16 Euro and are available at bonnticket.

Where: Ameron Hotel Königshof, Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: from 9 pm

Carpe Noctem Bonn

Witches, clowns or skeletons are invited to dance and party at Carpe Noctem on Sunday, 31 October. According to the organisers, the first 100 people in disguise will not have to pay admission. The vaccinated, the recovered and the tested are admitted.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Where: Carpe Noctem, Wesselstraße 5, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: from 10 p.m.

Halloween Party in the Underground

The club has been open again since the beginning of October and has announced a Halloween party for Sunday, 31 October, on its homepage. Zombies, witches or ghosts? Everyone should dance together here. Admission is open to the vaccinated, the recovered and the tested.

Where: Underground, Kesselgasse 1, 53111 Bonn

When: from 10 p.m.

Halloween at Nyx in the Old part of Town

"Join us on a celebratory journey of horror in the eerily decorated Old Town party temple," invites the pub "Das Nyx" to its Halloween party on Sunday, 31 October. The organisers are looking forward to spooky disguises and dancing to music from the charts, rock, the eighties and nineties. Admission costs 6 Euro - including a welcome drink. The 3G rule applies.

Where: Das Nyx, Vorgebirgsstraße 19, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: from 10 pm

Two nights of horror at the Klangfabrik

The Klangfabrik in Siegburg is hosting two scary Halloween parties. On Saturday, 30 October, the Mexican Day of the Dead will be celebrated, and on Sunday, 31 October, there will be a classic Halloween party. Halloween cocktails will be served on both evenings and admission costs eight Euro. The 3G rule applies. According to the organisers, student IDs will also be accepted.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Where: Klangfabrik, Am Turm 40, 53721 Siegburg, Germany

When: from 10 p.m. each night

80s Halloween Party at Plan.B

"Olis-80s-Party" will celebrate a Halloween special at Plan.B on Sunday, 31 October. Guests can expect an original Atari 2600 teles game to play in the "Retro Lounge", original Bravos from the 80s to read, live mixed 80s music videos and videos of the best 80s memories and films. The 3-G rule applies. Admission costs 8 Euro.

Where: Plan.B, Theaterstraße 22, 53111 Bonn

When: from 9 p.m.

Halloween at Blow up

Dressing up is not compulsory at the Halloween party at Blow up on Sunday, 31 October, but those who do will be rewarded: with a free daiquiri. Admission is free.

Where: Sterntorbrücke 7, 53111 Bonn

When: from 10 pm

Techno-Halloween at the Alte VHS

On Sunday, 31 October, the Alte VHS invites you to a Halloween party in its cellar vault. Creepily dressed guests are welcome. They can then perform their "dance of death" to techno music, as the Old VHS announces on its Facebook page. Those who have recovered and those who have been vaccinated are admitted. Admission is free, donations are requested.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Where: Alte VHS, Wilhelmstraße 34, 53111 Bonn, Germany

When: from 10 pm

This list does not claim to be complete. It is also not a ranking. Do you have other events? Register them by email via online@ga.de.