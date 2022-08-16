Bad Neuenahr affected : Boeing dumps 89 tonnes of jet fuel over Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

Mainz/Bad Neuenahr A cargo plane belonging to a British airline dumped 89 tonnes of paraffin over southern Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on Friday evening. The aircraft was supposed to lighten for a landing in Liège.

A cargo plane belonging to the British company Magma Aviation dumped a total of 89 tonnes of paraffin over Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. This was reported by the German Air Traffic Control in Langen on Monday. The Boeing 747 took off on Friday evening from Hahn airport with destination India, but the pilot reported engine problems shortly after take-off.

The aircraft then flew over the Saarland and southern Rhineland-Palatinate as well as north to Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler and dumped fuel to lighten up for a landing in Liège, it said. The flight altitude averaged 14,000 feet or about 4700 metres.

Aircraft dump fuel in emergency situations to be able to land with less weight. So-called fuel dumping is a particular issue in Rhineland-Palatinate. In this federal state, such incidents occur comparatively often because of its proximity to Frankfurt Airport. Paraffin dumping repeatedly worries parts of the population and politicians.