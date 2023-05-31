Expert explains increasingly common phenomenon 4375 cases of hit-and-run accidents in Bonn

The right way to behave after a traffic accident

Leaving the scene of an accident is not a trivial matter. It can be punished by both a fine and a prison sentence of up to three years (section 142 of the Criminal Code). Those convicted are considered to have a criminal record. In the case of accidents involving personal injury, there is also the offence of failing to render assistance. Even after a purely fender bender, there is a so-called passive obligation to ascertain the cause of the accident. It is therefore sufficient to wait at the scene of the accident. The rule of thumb is to wait at least 30 minutes, even for urgent appointments. Contact details left behind do not mitigate the penalty. After all, it is not guaranteed that the other party involved in the accident will receive it. The only exceptions are accident-related hospital treatment or a blood sample for alcohol testing by the police. The appropriate waiting time depends on the time of day, the location of the accident and the potential amount of damage. To shorten it, you can call the police. If a scratch or other minor damage is initially overlooked, a self-reporting will in many cases have the effect of avoiding punishment.