Robbie Williams, Kraftwerk, Fanta Vier and Deichkind : Tix, directions, Corona rules - all you need to know about the Hofgarten gigs

After two years: Robbie Williams and many others will perform in the Hofgarten at the end of August. Foto: dpa/picture alliance / dpa

Bonn After the concerts of Robbie Williams, Kraftwerk, Deichkind and the Fantastischen Vier were postponed several times in the last two years, they will finally take place this year. All info on the concerts at the Hofgarten in Bonn can be found here.

The concert series in Bonn's Hofgarten was originally supposed to take place in the summer of 2020 to mark the Beethoven anniversary. But due to the Corona pandemic, the concerts had to be postponed repeatedly. This year, however, they will finally take place. Answers to the most important questions as well as further information about the Hofgarten concerts in Bonn can be found here:

Hofgarten Concerts in Bonn: When will the concerts take place?

The Fantastischen Vier will kick off the concert series on August 26, with admission beginning at 4 pm. The next day, August 27, Deichkind will follow. The electropunk band will play from 8 p.m. at the Hofgarten in Bonn. On Sunday, August 28, Kraftwerk follows, starting at 9 pm. The finale will be Robbie Williams on August 30. His concert also starts at 8 p.m. at the Hofgarten in Bonn.

How do I get to the Hofgarten concerts in Bonn?

The Hofgarten is centrally located in downtown Bonn and can be reached by many different means of transportation. Nearby is Bonn's main train station, where streetcars of lines 16, 18 and 66 arrive, among others, as well as many bus lines. From the main station, it is only a few minutes' walk to the Hofgarten.

Hofgarten concerts in Bonn: What is the parking situation if I arrive by car?

Paid parking is available in the Unigarage directly at the Hofgarten (Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn). Also in the surrounding area are the Marktgarage (Stockenstraße 1, 53113 Bonn) and the Alte Bahnhofgarage (Münsterstraße, 53111 Bonn). There are also a few parking spaces in the surrounding streets.

What does admission to the Bonn Hofgarten Concerts cost?

Tickets for the various concerts vary in price. For the Fantastischen Vier concert, visitors can buy tickets starting at 69.90 euros. Tickets for the concert by Deichkind are available from 55.10 euros, and tickets for the concert by Kraftwerk are available from 65 euros. Tickets for the Robbie Williams concert are currently no longer available.

Robbie Williams, Deichkind, Kraftwerk, Fanta Vier in Bonn: Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available from BonnTicket, among other places: there you can buy tickets for the Hofgarten concert by Deichkind, for the Kraftwerk concert and for the Hofgarten concert by Robbie Williams. Tickets for the Fantastischen Vier Hofgarten concert are only available here on the band's homepage.

Fanta Vier, Deichkind, Kraftwerk, Robbie Williams in Bonn: Why are the concerts taking place in the Hofgarten?

The concerts were originally planned as part of the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. However, due to the Corona situation in previous years, the concerts were postponed several times, so they are now being made up for two years later. The University of Bonn, which owns the Hofgartenwiese, has granted the organizers special permission for the concert series and the use of the playing area. The stage will then be dismantled again by August 31 at the latest.

Hofgarten concerts in Bonn: Which Corona rules apply?

Since April 2022, there are no longer any Corona requirements for events in NRW. Thus, neither access restrictions nor a mask requirement apply at the open-air event.