Weather outlook: Temperatures up to 30 degrees : Bonn and the region can look forward to outdoor pool weather

Jump into the cool water. From the middle of the week, outdoor swimming weather is expected. (Symbol photo) Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken

Bonn/Region The new week in Bonn and the region starts with mild temperatures around 20 degrees. But in the middle of the week, meteorologists expect outdoor weather with up to 28 degrees.

The week starts with mild temperatures, but is supposed to get really warm from Wednesday on: Mainly bright and sunny weather awaits Bonn and the region on Monday and Tuesday. In Bonn, the sunny days should be marred by only a few clouds in the sky, but hardly at all on the days afterwards, according to the forecasts. Temperatures will rise to up to 24 degrees during the day.

Those who get into the mood for open-air swimming with all this sunshine can already start planning. Because from Wednesday onwards, the heat will arrive, and it will certainly do you good to cool down. Up to 28 degrees Celsius are expected in Bonn and the region. Temperatures will remain high on Thursday and Friday. And on Saturday they are even expected to rise to 32 degrees.

