Lack of space and a viral disease Bonn animal shelter no longer takes in cats

In order to defuse the situation, at least in the future, to alleviate the suffering of the animals and thus also to reduce the risk of infection within the shelter, the head of the shelter has approached the local politicians with the request to adapt the municipal castration ordinance with the aim of having outdoor animals castrated or sterilised 48 hours after they are handed over to the shelter in the future. "We are working on a corresponding motion within the coalition," Michael Faber, head of the Left Council faction told the GA. A first draft of the motion includes the shelter's request, expressed in July, for cats to be marked, registered and neutered within two days even without the owners' consent. The costs for this are to be borne by the owners, provided they can be traced.