Lack of space and a viral disease Bonn animal shelter no longer takes in cats

Bonn · Until further notice, the Albert Schweitzer Animal Shelter in Bonn has stopped taking in lost cats. There is also a suspected case of a contagious viral disease at the cat shelter.
The Albert Schweitzer Animal Shelter in Bonn cannot take in any more lost cats until further notice. The animal welfare organisation, Verein Tierschutz Bonn und Umgebung, has posted a notice to this effect on its website. In response to a question, shelter manager Julia Zerwas explained: "We had to stop taking in cats because we no longer have any free capacity for cats. Our places are completely booked." This development had already become apparent in the past months.
In addition, there is currently a suspicion of a highly contagious viral infection in one animal. According to information from the municipal veterinary office, the cat may have contracted feline parvovirus, also known as feline epidemic disease. The course of the disease can be severe. There is no risk of infection for humans.
The cat house in Lambareneweg near the Propsthof and the A565 is therefore quarantined for the time being. The suspected case is being investigated, he said. "We are waiting for the laboratory results," said Zerwas. She assumes that the quarantine will probably last for another two weeks. During this time, only the keepers are allowed to enter the cat area. At the same time, this means that direct placement of found cats is not possible at the moment. However, interested parties can talk to the shelter staff.
"A scale that has never existed before"
Zerwas went on to say that the number of cats being given away has "never been so high before", not only in Bonn and the surrounding area. She speaks of ill-considered purchases that now "have to go quickly". During the Corona pandemic and the restrictions on public life associated with it, many households had acquired animals, not only cats but also dogs and other small animals, which they now either could not or no longer wanted to care for.
A possible reason for levies or abandoning animals could also be rising living costs and the higher prices for medical treatment after the Federal Veterinary Association raised the scale of fees at the end of last year. A simple examination at the vet now costs 23.62 Euro - previously it was 8.98 Euro for cats and 13.47 Euro for dogs. Prices for vaccinations for dogs and cats almost doubled from 5.77 Euro to 11.50 Euro now. Major operations could easily cost hundreds or thousands of Euro, Zerwas said. Insurance policies could be taken out to cover these costs.
Veterinarians regularly call the shelter to say that owners want to put their animals to sleep despite good chances of recovery because the treatment is too expensive for them. The question then arises as to whether the shelter will cover the costs. "But we can't always do that for financial reasons," explains Zerwas.
In order to defuse the situation, at least in the future, to alleviate the suffering of the animals and thus also to reduce the risk of infection within the shelter, the head of the shelter has approached the local politicians with the request to adapt the municipal castration ordinance with the aim of having outdoor animals castrated or sterilised 48 hours after they are handed over to the shelter in the future. "We are working on a corresponding motion within the coalition," Michael Faber, head of the Left Council faction told the GA. A first draft of the motion includes the shelter's request, expressed in July, for cats to be marked, registered and neutered within two days even without the owners' consent. The costs for this are to be borne by the owners, provided they can be traced.
City in contact with other animal shelters
For the City of Bonn, the shelter's plight is understandable, also with reference to the requirements for animal welfare permits laid down in the Animal Welfare Act. When asked, vice city spokesman Marc Hoffmann said that the 100 places actually available in the Bonn cat shelter were full with 113 animals. "Since the animal shelter in Bonn has reached the limit of its capacity to take in cats, the city is in contact with animal shelters in the surrounding area in order to be able to temporarily house found animals there," Hoffmann said. However, the Cologne facilities are also currently reporting an admission stop on their websites. The Troisdorf animal shelter, which is responsible for animals in the Rhein-Sieg district, says it still has "a few capacities for emergencies“.
The city also mentions purchases during the pandemic and higher treatment costs as possible reasons for the rush to the shelters. In addition, refugees from Ukraine had come to Bonn with their pets, which they could now no longer care for.
Hoffmann also said that animal shelters throughout Germany were facing "immense spatial and financial challenges". "The city is therefore trying to work together with the animal shelter in the long term to find solutions on how to create more intake capacity and accommodation." Turning to neighbouring animal shelters "cannot be a sustainable solution“.
The care of lost and found animals is an obligatory task of the municipality, which the animal shelter's supporting association takes over for the city. At the beginning of the year, a new contract came into force between the two, according to which the subsidies from the municipality were almost doubled in order to be able to absorb increased costs for food and medical care and to enable animal welfare-friendly accommodation. According to the GA's knowledge, the subsidy thus increased from 240,000 Euro to 477,000 Euro.
Neutering ordinance Owners have a duty
Since 2012, Bonn's existing neutering ordinance has required owners to neuter, mark and register outdoor cats from the age of five months in the city. Violations can be punished by the city with a fine of up to 1000 Euro.
(Original text: Philipp Königs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)