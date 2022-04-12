Passage restricted : Bank of Rhine in Bonn now closed to cars heading south

Cars may only drive in one direction on the southern bank of the Rhine. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Motorists are now banned from driving in one direction on the southern part of the Rhine embankment in Bonn. Cyclists have free passage. In another section, work will not begin until after Easter.

As announced, the city has taken the next step towards traffic calming on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn: "Through traffic from Rheingasse southwards (Zweite Fährgasse) has been prohibited," the press office announced.

There, a "no entry" sign with the addition "bicycle traffic free" draws attention to the now changed traffic routing. Cars heading south will be directed via Rheingasse and at Belderberg will turn left onto the B9/Adenauerallee.

Cyclists, on the other hand, will have access to the southbound lane between Rheingasse and Zweiter Fährgasse. Due to the Koblenzer Tor construction site, this section of the embankment is currently serving as a traffic diversion. To improve safety, a temporary centre line will be applied by Wednesday at the latest.

Meanwhile, in the northern section of the Rhine bank - between Rosental and Rheingasse - the marking and signage work for the bicycle lane will not be ready until after Easter. Converting the area to stop cars driving there will be done later.