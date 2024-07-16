Contagious skin disease Bonn barbershops are on the alert for fungal skin infections
Bonn · A highly contagious skin fungus is spreading among male teenagers and young men. Experts suspect cheap barbershops could be to blame. But you can get infected anywhere and there have already been cases in the Bonn region. What do barbers and health authorities have to say?
A highly contagious skin fungus is spreading among male teenagers and young men. Called Trichophyton tonsurans, it causes scaly and sometimes pus-filled infections on the head and in the beard. Experts believe that the spread of the pathogen could be caused by so-called "barbershops" - hairdressing salons that mainly trim the beards and hair of young male customers. They suspect that low-cost shops in particular neglect hygiene and thus infect customers.
The Bonn health authorities and the administration of the Rhein-Sieg district are aware of individual cases, explaining that the number of cases reported by doctors has recently increased. Since there is no obligation to report the fungal disease, and these reports were voluntary, experts believe that the number of cases is high.
Health authorities only carry out checks when they receive tips. "Every complaint is investigated on an incident-related basis", said the Bonn health authority. But regular monitoring is being planned. During inspections, the inspectors look at the hygiene conditions and the hygiene plan of the establishments. "Hand tools such as razors, shaving brushes or cutting equipment are checked," said a spokesperson for the district administration. "For example, we check whether hair scales have been removed and if the workstations have been disinfected."
What customers have to say
Following enquiries at a whole series of barbershops in and around Bonn, it is clear that the skin disease is hardly an issue. But several barbers said that they are vigilant, paying attention to whether customers' scalps looked healthy. All the people interviewed said that they disinfect their equipment properly.
Shivan Quader, who runs the shop "Barberkunst by Shivan" on Maxstraße in Bonn, only knows of isolated customer enquiries. He is not aware of any specific cases. "We disinfect all equipment after every time we use them," he assures. He also pays attention to his customers' scalps and sometimes recommends a trip to the pharmacy if he sees anything suspiciou.
Hanan Mohamed, who runs the "Barbier Jäger" shop on Belderberg, also says that the first thing he does is check every customer's head. He is familiar with the topic of skin fungus. Above all, he knows that the number of cases in Spain has risen dramatically. Sebastian Breuer, who runs a barbershop in Beuel, is also aware of the skin fungus. "I suspect that there are cases of this kind, especially in low-priced barbershops," he says. He has heard from customers that razors are sometimes passed from one customer to another without being disinfected. "With us, customers can see that we work hygienically, as I disinfect the machines in front of them," says Breuer.
Barbers emphasise high hygiene standards
At the Bonn Rhine-Sieg Hairdressers' Guild, skin fungus is indeed an issue, but only as a result of press enquiries and reports, as Managing Director Elke Siewert says. "We haven't had any cases in the 36 years I've been here," she assures us. In the guild's 250 or so businesses, high standards of hygiene are the norm anyway and are already emphasised during training. "Our standards have always proven to be effective, even with other infections such as COVID," says Siewert.
This includes disinfecting razors, scissors and combs. Towels are changed after every customer and even chairs and washbasins are cleaned frequently. This not only protects the safety of customers, but is also important for the health of employees.
Siewert talks about standards that low-cost providers would probably not be able to afford. "You need a high customer frequency," she says. As a rule, barbershops are not required to employ a master barber and what is offered there often goes beyond the typical tasks of a barber.
Fungal skin infections on the rise
Yet skin infections are a nationwide issue. "The increasing number of infections with the fungus Trichophyton tonsurans is a real problem and has only emerged in the last three years or so," reports Pietro Nenoff, laboratory doctor and professor of dermatology at Leipzig University. "There is a steady increase." The infections are caused amongst others by poor hygiene including not disinfecting shaving equipment properly.
In his laboratory Labopart alone, almost 350 cases of the fungus were detected last year, Nenoff explains. "That's really a lot for this actually rather rare fungus." There are now probably thousands of infections nationwide. The frequent connection between the infections and visits to the barbershop is undisputed, he points out.
The number of unreported cases is high, as there is no obligation to report this fungus, says Nenoff. Trichophyton tonsurans is very contagious and can be transmitted within families or groups of daycare centre children who have previously been together with an infected person.
Treatment is not so easy, especially for minors, as the tablets are not licensed for under-18s, says Nenoff. "The disease should definitely be on the list of diseases that have to be reported. That's long overdue." We need to find the sources of infection and urgently appeal to barbershops to comply with hygiene standards.
(Original text: Andreas Dyck; Translation: Jean Lenox)