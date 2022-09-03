Ascon Resource Management : Bonn-based company aims to promote recycling of plastics worldwide

Sascha Schuh is Managing Director of the company Ascon Resource Management Holding GmbH. In the foreground: "plastic flakes". Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Bonn-based company "Ascon Resource Management" recycles plastics and uses them to manufacture railroad ties, among other things. It wants to help ensure better disposal of plastic waste in developing countries.

They are just the size of one-cent coins, and they shimmer light blue or are transparent. From a distance they resemble children's craft beads: the plastic snippets with which Sascha Schuh earns his money. The entrepreneur calls them "flakes". These are leftovers from discarded plastic packaging that can be used to create new products, such as railroad ties. Recycling, that's the business model of Schuh's company, Ascon Resource Management Holding GmbH in Bonn.

"We are an original Bonn-based firm," says Schuh, who founded his company in Bonn back in 2000. Before that, he worked for the recycling company "Der Grüne Punkt" when it had just eleven employees. But he wanted to start his own business. The name "Ascon" stands for Waste and Secondary Raw Materials Consulting. "In this sense, we deal with bundling material flows for other companies and trying to ensure that as many plastics as possible are returned to recycling," says Schuh.

Ascon imports plastic from abroad

To be precise, this means that the company imports material from abroad so that German and European recyclers have enough plastic to recycle. "This may sound a bit counterintuitive, but we now have too few plastic materials in some sectors to even meet the demand for recycling," Schuh said. This particularly affects PET bottles, he said. That's because from 2025, an EU-wide regulation will apply that requires 25 percent of a new PET bottle to be made from recycled PET. "This means there will be a surge in demand," Schuh says.

To produce a PET bottle, the recycled material must be of very high quality. If that's the case, Schuh says new bottles can be produced in what's known as a "bottle-to-bottle" process - in other words, new bottles are made from old ones. Or the recycled flakes can be used in the textile industry: For example, a size M or L sweater can be made from 16 PET bottles, according to Schuh. "In the next few years, the amount of PET flakes needed will continue to increase," Schuh says. Many companies will have to source their raw material - i.e. their "flakes" - from outside, for example from Ascon.

Recycling companies are lacking in many countries

“This is an unwashed PET flake that still has a lot of residual adhesions," Schuh explains, pointing to a bag. Numerous plastic particles can be seen in it. They are no longer recognizable as packaging, but here and there a few strips of a barcode or a brand logo can still be seen. Overall, these plastic particles are visibly dirtier than those in the second bag, where the flakes have already been washed. "This is the final product. All the colored parts come out, there's just the clear part," Schuh explains. He points to a box where bluish shimmering particles are stored along with the colorless or white flakes. This type of material is called "light blue": "Water bottles have different colors. Sometimes they are light blue or dark blue. And this is a mixture that can be used to produce light-blue material again," says Schuh.

The material comes from Kenya and can be completely reused as raw material in this form. "We try to bundle materials from different countries in Europe, mainly in Germany," says the Bonn-based entrepreneur. In doing so, Ascon looks for recyclers in countries where the sales opportunities are not good enough to participate in world market prices. "For example, there are no large recyclers in Kenya who would buy such material." The Bonn-based company consequently supports these countries in being able to sell the plastic in a meaningful way.

Railroad ties made from plastic waste

In Großrückerswalde in Saxony, Ascon produces recycled flakes from commercial waste. This is more difficult with some products than others: An empty cheese package from the supermarket, for example, contains so many different plastic components that it is almost impossible to break it down into its individual parts. Often, such packaging is simply incinerated. But Ascon uses them to manufacture railroad ties, which regional railroad companies use instead of concrete or wooden ties. Compared to a tie made of concrete, the plastic version is significantly quieter, he says. The wooden version also has a disadvantage compared to Ascon's model: it wears out after just a few years.

Goal: Avoid plastic

Besides regional cooperation with transport companies in Saxony, Ascon's main focus is international. For years, it has been common practice for Germany to export its waste to developing countries. "We're turning it around. We're now bringing products back in to Europe," says Schuh. The company imports about 500 tons of recycled material per month from ten to twelve countries, including Taiwan, India, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania, he says. Over the next year, the company plans to increase that to about 1000 to 1500 tons, he said.