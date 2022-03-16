"EinfachFon" : Bonn-based company develops award-winning smartphones for senior citizens

Jörn (left) and Henrik Wolter are the developers of the "EinfachFon". Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Three brothers from Bonn have developed the "EinfachFon" for senior citizens in their family business - and received an award from the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.

It all started with their own mother: "She still had an old Siemens model with buttons, and at some point they started to fall out," Jörn Wolter says. She was not enthusiastic about a classic "senior citizens' mobile phone" - with few, large buttons and usually a prominent emergency button. Henrik, Jörn and Arno Wolter then took matters into their own hands: in their internet and software company BoMobile, they developed a prototype for their own senior citizens' mobile phone.

Simple user interface

This is an ordinary smartphone on which the "EinfachFon" software is played. So outwardly it is not recognisable as a "seniors' mobile phone", but the user interface is reduced to the minimum. "We wanted to get away from the classic senior citizens' mobile phone, as many also see that as stigmatising," says managing director and developer Henrik Wolter.

It took just under two years until the software was ready in 2016. "We are not a big team. Just the three of us and another employee," says Henrik Wolter. The prototype was well received by acquaintances. But when it came to marketing the software, the brothers encountered resistance. They quickly agreed to sell the software only in a package with a smartphone to guarantee that it would work without problems on any device. "We couldn't guarantee that if we only sold it as an app for every possible model," says Henrik Wolter. Their idea was to partner with a communications company that provides the phones. "But there was no interest either from the large corporation based here in Bonn or from other possible candidates," says Henrik Wolter. "We always got the answer that it didn't fit their target group."

They finally found a partner in Mobilcom-Debitel, which takes care of the logistics and distributes the smartphones. The brothers are satisfied with the response from their customers. "We also get calls from customers who just want to say thank you," they say. But, as they say, they are still not a "giant machine" and do not sell large numbers. "There is room for improvement. We think the target group is actually there."

BO-MOBILE In Bonn since 1998 The brothers Arno, Henrik and Jörn Wolter founded Bo-Mobile in 1998. Henrik is the managing director and developer, Jörn is the marketing representative and Arno Wolter is responsible for business development. Among other things, they operate several comparison portals on the Internet. They sold the comparison portal "handytarife.de" to Verifox. In addition, they create apps and corporate websites.

The user interface of the "EinfachFon" consists of colourful squares that describe the most important functions in large letters: Phone book, SMS, photos, even an emergency button can be found on this start page. Here, either 112 can be dialled directly, or a list of predefined emergency contacts is called automatically until one of the contacts picks up the phone. The colourful design also allows people with impaired vision to use the functions. The second side of the interface can be equipped variably - for example with WhatsApp or any other app. Only for this you need a Google Playstore account. If you don't want any additional apps, you can do without.

With ABC keyboard

The company did without a scroll and swipe function. "It's quite intuitive for younger people, but it's not so easy with shaking hands." And something else that might take some getting used to for younger people: instead of the PC keyboard, Henrik Wolter programmed an ABC keyboard. "The same way the mobile phones were set up in the past."

The story then continued among family and acquaintances: "We realised that the mobile phone is also suitable for children, especially with the ABC keyboard," says the managing director. For two and a half years now, there has also been the children's "EinfachFon": the design has been adapted somewhat, and there is a parental lock function that allows parents to set, for example, which apps may be used and for how long, and which quiet times apply. In addition, the developers have cooperated with the child search engine FragFinn, which replaces normal internet access. As with the senior version, the mobile phone arrives ready to go as EinfachFon, but the software can be deactivated at any time. "Then there's no need to buy a new mobile phone when the children get older and would rather not want to walk around with a 'EinfachFon' anymore," says his brother. It is suitable for children from the start of school.

In February of this year, they received an award from the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs for the "EinfachFon" - several years after its launch. It was awarded as part of the business competition "Senior-friendly.Digital.Successful". The award encouraged the founders: "We continue to put most of our energy into the 'EinfachFon' and want to improve it continuously," says Henrik Wolter.

(Original text: Johanna Lübke; translation: Mareike Graepel)