Weather in and around Bonn Bright weather prospects for the start of the week
Bonn/Region · The weather services are forecasting lots of sunshine and rising temperatures for today and the coming days. So the late summer returns once again.
After the storms of the past few days, late summer is making a comeback, according to WetterOnline. The trend of the sunny Sunday will also continue over the next few days in the entire Rhineland and the surrounding regions. Lots of sunshine and rising temperatures are forecast. On Monday, the thermometer will climb to a maximum of 22 degrees in the lowlands before reaching up to 25 degrees on Tuesday. During the night, however, it will cool down to an autumnal ten degrees, or up to eight degrees on Tuesday.
After the partly stormy last few days, which were caused by the tail end of the ex-hurricane Lee that moved on from Canada and then over the British Isles, the winds will calm down almost completely. The weather services expect calm, sunny days for the entire Rhineland.