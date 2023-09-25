Weather in and around Bonn Bright weather prospects for the start of the week

After the storms of the past few days, late summer is making a comeback, according to WetterOnline. The trend of the sunny Sunday will also continue over the next few days in the entire Rhineland and the surrounding regions. Lots of sunshine and rising temperatures are forecast. On Monday, the thermometer will climb to a maximum of 22 degrees in the lowlands before reaching up to 25 degrees on Tuesday. During the night, however, it will cool down to an autumnal ten degrees, or up to eight degrees on Tuesday.