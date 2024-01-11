North Bonn Burning transformer station in Auerberg paralyses power grid
Bonn-Auerberg · A burning transformer station in Bonn-Auerberg interrupted the power grid in the north of Bonn on Wednesday evening. After intensive work, the fire brigade and BonnNetz were able to restore the power supply to almost all houses at around 8.40 pm.
A burning transformer station in Auerberg paralysed the power grid in the north of Bonn early on Wednesday evening at around 4.30 pm. The fire brigade and BonnNetz had been on site in Saarbrückener Straße since shortly before 5 p.m. to repair the damage.
According to the Bonn fire brigade's incident command, there was a lot of smoke at the transformer station when the firefighters arrived. "Before we could start extinguishing the fire, we first had to wait for the electricity in the transformer station to be switched off," explained co-head of operations Erik Lambertz to the GA. For safety reasons, the safety distance of five metres was maintained during the subsequent extinguishing work after the power was switched off due to possible residual voltage, Lambertz continued.
Large areas of the Auerberg and Graurheindorf districts were affected by the power outage. BonnNetz and Stadtwerke employees worked intensively after the fire to restore the power supply in the affected areas as quickly as possible.
Most houses had power again by the evening
According to SWB spokesperson Maximilian Mühlens, a so-called low-voltage meshed switch had caught fire. Due to the fire in the transformer station, a total of 20 grid stations and five consumer stations had to be disconnected from the grid, according to the SWB spokesman. After 7.30 pm, the affected areas were gradually reconnected to the grid.
Because heating systems could also be affected, a warning message had also been sent out via Nina Warnapp since 6.28 pm, reporting on the current status of the power outage in the north of Bonn. Warnapp and SWB reported at around 8.40 p.m. that almost all of the affected houses had been supplied with electricity again.
BonnNetz announced late in the evening that the street lighting remained switched off due to the remaining work.
Light rail lines also affected by the power outage
The light rail lines in the affected area were also affected by the power outage in Auerberg. According to SWB spokesperson Mühlens, they travelled slowly towards the stops with hazard warning lights because they were unlit due to the power cut. This was to make it easier for passengers to see when a train had arrived.
Original text: Dierk Himstedt / Translation: Mareike Graepel