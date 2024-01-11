North Bonn Burning transformer station in Auerberg paralyses power grid

According to the Bonn fire brigade's incident command, there was a lot of smoke at the transformer station when the firefighters arrived. "Before we could start extinguishing the fire, we first had to wait for the electricity in the transformer station to be switched off," explained co-head of operations Erik Lambertz to the GA. For safety reasons, the safety distance of five metres was maintained during the subsequent extinguishing work after the power was switched off due to possible residual voltage, Lambertz continued.