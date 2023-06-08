Charging infrastructure in Bonn Charging e-cars in Bonn is more expensive than average

In addition, the municipal utilities have been benefiting from the government's electricity price brake since March. This also applies to public charging stations. However, the federal law does not stipulate that this be passed on to customers. "The customer group of charging station users was not taken into account by the legislator in the price brake law," says Pütz. This puts SWB in line with almost all providers. Only one has announced so far that it will pass on the price brake. "This is absurd: instead of relieving the burden on e-car drivers, the electricity price brake subsidises charging point operators," criticises Lichtblick spokesman Ralph Kampwirth. He believes: If the GHG quota and price brake were included, prices could drop to 23 cents. In Bonn, the municipal utilities, which slipped into the red as a whole group in 2022, argue that without the additional revenue, they would have had to raise prices even more. A discount for electricity customers, as offered by other providers such as EnBW at their charging stations, is also not planned.