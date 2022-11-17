Bonn Christmas Market 2022 : How much will mulled wine and bratwurst cost?

Two Christmas market visitors toast with mugs filled with mulled wine. Foto: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Bonn The Christmas market in Bonn city centre starts this Friday. Many visitors are worried about price increases for mulled wine, bratwurst and other specialities. We have asked.

From this Friday on, the Christmas spirit will reign again in Bonn: the popular Christmas market in the city centre will start. For many visitors, a visit to the mulled wine or bratwurst stand is a must. However, many are now worried about price increases. Will the popular specialities be more expensive this year? We talked about this with Peter Barth, the first chairman of the Bonn Showmen's Association.

The showmen can allay concerns about price increases for mulled wine and bratwurst. Prices at the Bonn Christmas Market will be the same as last year, he explains. In order to prevent a competitive situation among the showmen, the price ratio will also be the same at all stalls. A regular mulled wine will cost 3.50 euros, a regular bratwurst four euros. For a Dornfelder mulled wine or a Thüringer Rostbratwurst, however, the prices will be higher, as in previous years.

That should please the visitors. Roland Barth from the Bonn Showmen's Association already explained in a GA interview in mid-October that the Christmas market should not become a luxury good. Peter Barth underlined this once again in the GA interview. Being a showman comes from being a folk festival. And "a folk festival is a festival for the people", says Barth and explains why the prices at the Christmas market do not rise despite the increased energy prices.

For one thing, the Bonn Christmas Market uses 100 per cent propane gas, a waste product of the refinery. So it is not Russian gas. Propane gas will also become more expensive, but the price increase is not as high as in other areas.

On the other hand, although the cost of electricity is increasing, consumption is to be significantly reduced this year. For example, the decorative lighting will only be switched on after 4 pm. Roland Barth explained that the showmen had already started converting the shops to LED a few years ago.