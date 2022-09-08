Movie night for just a fiver : Bonn cinemas involved in weekend event

Bonn cinemas such as the Woki (photo) are also taking part in the campaign. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn You can go to the cinema for five Euro this weekend in hundreds of cinemas. Cinemas in Bonn and the region are also taking part in the event series. Some of them have also come up with a special programme.

Hundreds of cinemas want to offer discounted screenings this weekend. On 10 and 11 September, visitors will pay five Euro per screening. The so-called Kinofest is to take place annually in the future. "We simply want to show what cinema can do. And in any form," said association head Christine Berg from HDF Kino.

Cinema fans in Bonn and the region will also get their money's worth at the Kinofest. The Woki and the Stern in Bonn's city centre, the Godesberg Kinopolis, the Drehwerk in Wachtberg and the two Cineplex cinemas in Siegburg and Troisdorf are also taking part in the campaign.

In addition to lower ticket prices, many participating cinemas have come up with a special programme. The Woki and Kinopolis are showing the classic "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan“. „Blues Brothers", "Mullholland Drive", "Dune" and the last "James Bond" film with Daniel Craig will also be shown.

The cinema industry also hopes for an advertising effect. It is an offer to come back if you haven't been to the cinema for a long time, said Berg. Recently, more people found their way to the cinema again, but in the first half of the year, one third fewer tickets were sold than before the pandemic began. The nationwide cinema festival is taking place for the first time.