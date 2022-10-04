Expansion planned for the A59 : Bonn city council does not want widening of motorway

Access road to the A59. Foto: dpa/Roland Weihrauch

Beuel The city council does not want the southern section of the A59 to be widened and decides to send a statement to Autobahn GmbH. The CDU criticises the coalition for not supporting the preservation of the Pützchen junction.

The Autobahn GmbH wants to implement the expansion of the A59 between the Bonn-Nordost and Bonn-Ost motorway junctions in the years 2026 to 2037. Initially, the planning from 2026 to 2032 envisages the section between the Bonn-Ost motorway junction and the Bonn-Vilich junction with the construction of the new Maarstraße exit. This was announced by Autobahn GmbH upon request. The section, which has three lanes in each direction, is to be widened with a hard shoulder. These plans, which are classified as urgent needs in the Federal Transport Plan, are accompanied by an improvement in noise protection.

In the course of this expansion, the city applied for the new Maarstraße motorway junction (to the industrial estate) 20 years ago, and the Federal Ministry of Transport approved it two years later. So much time has passed since then that a broad majority in Bonn's city council is now of the opinion that the planning is no longer up to date.

Dutch ramp to come

At its most recent meeting, the council therefore unanimously (with Bürger Bund Bonn, FDP and AfD abstaining) passed a resolution to be sent as a statement to Autobahn GmbH. It was a conglomerate of a coalition motion and a motion by the CDU councillor group. The hard shoulders and thus the widening should not take place, but noise protection should nevertheless be significantly improved. The new Maarstrasse connection is only approved if the areas to the east of the A59 are connected at this point via a Dutch ramp (in contrast to the normal exit, it runs parallel to the motorway for a long time). And at this point, the subway and the surrounding area should be planned in such a way as to create advantages for cyclists and pedestrians.

Councillor Daniel Rutte (Greens) justified the abandonment of the hard shoulders by saying: "The A59 is not a through motorway." Achim Schröder (FDP) stressed that the three lanes must be maintained and that if the hard shoulders are removed, it must be ensured that the performance of the route is not restricted.

Original text: Philipp Königs and Holger Willcke