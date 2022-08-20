Accident Commission resolution : City of Bonn changes traffic routing at the Viktoriabrücke

You are no longer allowed to turn right at the end of the bridge into Bornheimer Straße.

Bonn Time and again, dicey situations have arisen between right-turners and cyclists at the corner of Viktoriabrücke and Bornheimer Straße. On Friday, the City of Bonn changed the traffic routing.

On Friday, the City of Bonn banned drivers from turning right at the corner of Viktoriabrücke and Bornheimer Straße. The measure to protect cyclists was taken by decision of the accident commission, the city announced. Time and again, dangeorus situations had arisen between right-turners and cyclists at the end of the Viktoriabrücke.

Motorised individual traffic coming from the Viktoriabrücke in the direction of Wittelsbacher Ring is now no longer allowed to turn right into Bornheimer Straße. This is indicated at the corner by the traffic sign "Vorgeschriebene Fahrtrichtung geradeaus" (No turning allowed). Cyclists are still allowed to turn right into Bornheimer Straße.

The accident commission, which consists of representatives of the Bonn police, the Cologne district government, the Bonn road traffic authority, the civil engineering department and Straßen.NRW, had decided on the change. "In recent weeks, there has already been a traffic accident involving a cyclist at the corner of Viktoriabrücke/Bornheimer Straße," the city's statement said. In addition, "critical situations" between vehicles turning right and cyclists going straight ahead had been reported to the police on a regular basis.

The right-turn ban would have been introduced anyway with the conversion of Bornheimer Straße out of town into a one-way street, the city further explained. It is now being brought forward for safety reasons. Individual traffic wanting to get to the city centre or Kennedybrücke will have to use Wittelsbacher Ring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring and Kölnstraße in future. Those heading south should use Wittelsbacher Ring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring, Augustusring and Römerstraße.