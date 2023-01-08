After Covid-dip : CO2 emissions are on the rise once more

After the covid related drip in emissions, the CO2 concentration is on the rise once more. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The falling carbon dioxide emissions that resulted from the pandemic are a thing of the past. This conclusion was reached by experts worldwide, and it also applies to Bonn.

According to the weather portal donnerwetter.de, which operates a measuring station in the city of Bonn, the readings have risen from 455 ppm in January 2020 to 485 ppm in December 2022 and are still rising. Scientist Nikolaus Froitzheim from the university is not surprised. "We can only influence the balance if everyone everywhere saves and replaces fossil fuels with renewable energies," he says.

It wasn't only particulate matter that went up again quickly after the lockdowns. CO2 concentrations also increased significantly, according to donnerwetter.de. There is a typical wave movement in CO2 emissions in Bonn. While the values decrease in the summer months, they reach peak values especially in the heating-intensive winter months. In October 2022, global CO2 concentration was 416 ppm. Ppm is the abbreviation for "parts per million" and an auxiliary unit. One ppm of CO2 is equal to one molecule of carbon dioxide per one million molecules of dry air.

"The Covid dip was too small to be noticeable," says Froitzheim of the Institute of Geosciences. Globally, he says, there was a 5.2 per cent drop in CO2 emissions in 2020, which was already made up for the following year. For 2022, the forecast is that the values will be even higher than before the pandemic. "Figuratively, you have to think of it like a bathtub," he explains. Water was still flowing in, but five per cent less. Now the water is flowing even faster.

Germany missed its savings targets, which are based on the Paris Climate Agreement, last year due to more electricity from coal, among other things.

Private households are the main source of CO2 emissions in Bonn, followed by transport, the city's greenhouse gas balance shows. It will be presented to the Committee for Environment, Climate and Local Agenda in a fortnight. In 2020, the city was responsible for 1.854 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. Private households accounted for 37 per cent, transport 27 per cent, commerce, trade and services 24 per cent, industry eight per cent and municipal facilities three per cent. In the past 30 years, transport has been the only sector that has contributed nothing to the savings to date, Froitzheim said. Except in the Lockdown year 2020, because there was also less traffic back then.