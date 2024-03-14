Aviation security staff Verdi calls for warning strikes at airports on Friday too
Hannover/Berlin · The waves of strikes in air traffic in Germany are not abating - on the contrary. Following a further strike on Thursday, there will also be work stoppages at several airports on the following day.
Aviation security staff have also called for warning strikes at several German airports on Friday. According to Verdi negotiator Wolfgang Pieper, the five airports of Hanover, Dortmund, Weeze, Dresden and Leipzig will be hit one after the other.
Hanover Airport announced: "For this reason, no departures will be possible on Friday, 15 March 2024 from 00:00 to 12:00. Arrivals are not affected.“
Verdi has already called for further warning strikes by aviation security staff at five German airports this Thursday. According to the union, the all-day strike will gradually affect Hamburg, Stuttgart, Karlsruhe/Baden Baden, Cologne and Berlin airports over the course of the night. Passengers will no longer be able to enter the security area. An extension of the strike had not previously been ruled out.
Five rounds of negotiations so far without result
According to estimates by the airport association ADV, around 90,000 passengers will have to prepare for flight cancellations and delays at the five German airports due to the announced warning strike on Thursday. The association currently expects more than 580 flight connections to be cancelled on Thursday alone.
The collective bargaining in aviation security concerns the working conditions of around 25,000 employees of private security service providers. They check passengers, staff and baggage at the entrances to the security area on behalf of the Federal Police.
Five rounds of negotiations in the wage dispute have so far failed to produce a result. During the first wave of warning strikes at eleven airports, more than 1100 flights were cancelled. Verdi is demanding an hourly wage increase of 2.80 euros over a period of twelve months with overtime bonuses starting more quickly from the first hour of overtime.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)