Sketch plans for cycle lanes Bonn Council decides on traffic trial on Adenauerallee
Bonn · Cycle lanes on Adenauerallee in Bonn are expected to be introduced on a trial basis for three months. The Council has approved the coalition's motion. The cycle lanes should be as safe as possible.
From January to the end of March next year, the city will introduce the planned new traffic division of the Adenauerallee in the section between Koblenzer Tor and Bundeskanzlerplatz, initially on a three-month trial basis. The city council approved a corresponding motion by the coalition of the Greens, SPD, Left and Volt on Tuesday evening against the votes of the opposition factions. In a press release sent out on Wednesday, the city labelled the time period of the project "probable", mainly because the contract still has to be tendered and awarded.
Adenauerallee in Bonn: Constructional separation of the cycle lanes
At the same time, the press office sent out the first visualisations that give an idea of what the future traffic area might look like. According to the resolution, the outer cycle lanes should be routed "in the best possible and safest way". This could be done by markings, but also by other means. As a consequence, motorists will lose one of a total of two lanes in each direction. Cars and trucks will still be allowed to turn at the intersections. The coalition also wants the planned delivery zones to be taken into account in the trial.
The coalition has also formulated and adopted a number of criteria that will serve as a yardstick after the test to decide whether the trial has succeeded or failed. For example, after the usually problematic start-up phase, the city is to measure travel times in the first few weeks. The average travel time over the entire day should not increase by more than four minutes compared to the previous year, and in the peak hours from 5 to 6 p.m. it should not take more than eight minutes longer on a monthly average.
For the months from January to March this year, the city administration has already announced Bluetooth data on travel times. According to the data, the average journey time from Bundeskanzlerplatz to Koblenzer Tor - a distance of about two kilometres - had taken an average of three minutes in the northbound direction, albeit with significant fluctuations during the course of the day and peaks in the late afternoon at 5:15 minutes travel time.
SPD city councillor Max Biniek told the council on Tuesday: "We want the results of the traffic trial to be discussed publicly. Then we will decide if it works."
The CDU clearly stated that two lanes for cars should be maintained in both directions. Parliamentary group leader Guido Déus used the debate for a general reckoning with the coalition's traffic policy. "The burden limit for the people of Bonn has been exceeded. The coalition only ever takes away without first creating alternatives." Rolf Beu (Greens) vehemently disagreed and emphasised the investments in the city's public transport system, which is one of the best nationwide. Jürgen Repschläger (Left Party) also countered the impression that Bonn has a growing traffic jam problem. He said that as a bookseller, he himself often travels by van and usually makes good time.
The civil engineering office has announced that due to the poor condition of the roadway, but above all of the sewers, it wants to start the necessary renovation in April 2024. After this comprehensive intervention, the road will no longer be protected. In the opinion of the Bonn administration, a marking as before with two motor vehicle lanes and a cycle lane is not possible according to current guidelines. The number of cyclists on the road justifies a separate lane. The cars last counted there in June could be handled by one lane.
(Original text: Andreas Baumann und Philipp Königs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)