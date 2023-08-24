Sketch plans for cycle lanes Bonn Council decides on traffic trial on Adenauerallee

At the same time, the press office sent out the first visualisations that give an idea of what the future traffic area might look like. According to the resolution, the outer cycle lanes should be routed "in the best possible and safest way". This could be done by markings, but also by other means. As a consequence, motorists will lose one of a total of two lanes in each direction. Cars and trucks will still be allowed to turn at the intersections. The coalition also wants the planned delivery zones to be taken into account in the trial.