Indoor barbecue goes wrong : Bonn family suffers carbon monoxide poisoning

Photo: picture alliance/Erich Häfele / CHROMORANGE

Bonn A family of four suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in their flat in Bonn-Hardtberg. All of them were taken to a special clinic. The cause of the poisoning was a coal barbecue that was in the flat.

The emergency call from the flat on Gottfried-Kinkel-Straße was received by the control centre at around 5 am. A family complained of permanent indisposition and acute circulatory problems. The emergency services immediately detected a high concentration of carbon monoxide (CO) gas, which can be fatal. The emergency services cleared the area and alerted further units. The cause of the high CO level in the flat was a barbecue with smouldering charcoals. According to the family, they had brought the barbecue from the balcony into the flat in the evening.

Emergency doctors attended to the family, who were then taken to a special clinic in Düsseldorf. The fire brigade ventilated the flat and was able to end the operation after about one and a half hours.

Against the background of the current incident, the fire brigade warns in general against the danger of carbon monoxide gas. It is colourless and odourless and therefore not perceptible to the human senses. "A charcoal grill or a radiant heater or mushroom heater must never be used in flats or other enclosed spaces," the fire brigade writes and recommends the installation of carbon monoxide detectors.