September 29 - Oct 1 Bonn-Fest and Blattgoldfestival: Tips for the weekend
Celebrate at the Bonn-Fest, taste wine with Bacchus in Königswinter and get to know a new sport at the disc golf tournament: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
On the weekend before German Unity Day, the Bonn Festival fills the city centre with music, culinary delights, sports and antiques. Königswinter also celebrates at the Winzerfest, Bonn University eagerly awaits its literature festival and the art museum reminisces about its own origins and modernity. Oberkassel celebrates culture, Dransdorf takes an intercultural approach and frisbees fly on the Hardtberg. A little further north, in Düsseldorf, the North Rhine-Westphalian parliament opens its doors for the fourth Parliament Night for citizens of the state who are interested in state history and contemporary politics. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Bonn Festival
When live music echoes from Münsterplatz to the wine mile in Friedrichstraße and the Rhine antique market on Bottlerplatz, the Bonn Festival fills the city centre with an exuberant atmosphere. In addition, the organisers promise a gourmet mile and the hosting of the Thriftpark Fleamarket Festival, which offers a mix of workshops, yoga classes and a girls' flea market. Sunday is open for business from 1pm to 6pm. On Saturday, the market is all about sustainability: the focus is on music, theatre, fashion and the sustainability partnerships with cities in Latin America and Africa.
Where: Bonn city centre, 53111 Bonn
When: Friday, 29 September to Sunday, 1 October
Admission: free of charge
Gold Leaf Festival
This year, the artists of the university literature festival "blattgold" deal with the theme of longing. The festival begins with a literary-musical exploration of the colour blue, and in the evening song requests will be fulfilled. The long-awaited final round of the university's internal literary competition "Between All the Lines" takes place on Saturday evening. In addition to the live jury, the audience will also be able to award a prize. Sunday starts with a cosy literary breakfast and is concluded by "Two White Men 2.0". An overview of the entire programme can be found here.
Where: around the University of Bonn, Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn, Germany
When: Friday, 29 September to Sunday, 1 October
Tickets: by email at litterarium@uni-bonn.de, all events are free for students
Intercultural Week
Creating new spaces of encounter and exchange, opening and defending, experiencing confrontation and coming together: That is the motto of this year's Intercultural Week. In Tannenbusch on Friday there will be a discussion about what home actually means, and on Saturday the German-Somali Circle of Friends will give tips on strengthening women's associations. In the afternoon, the Latin Drum Circle will present its programme to children and young people. The municipality of Wachtberg will also participate with numerous activities.
Where: Various venues
When: Friday, 29 September and Saturday, 30 September
Admission: free of charge
ALL AT ONCE: Postmodernism (1967-1992)
When our present began in 1967, modernism thought it could sort everything out, synchronise the globe with the new media and focus on the struggle for self-realisation. Examples from design, architecture, cinema, pop, philosophy, art and literature illustrate the special features of this epoch. With regard to conflicts ranging from right-wing populism to identity politics, the exhibition asks whether we have not already left postmodernism behind us.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn, Germany
When: Friday, 29 September to Sunday, 28 January
Admission: Day ticket for all exhibitions: 13 Euro (reduced: 6.50 Euro)
Oberkassel Culture Days
For the Oberkassel Culture Days, artists open their studios, musicians present jazz, choral songs and chansons, and the theatre group of the Protestant Theatre Community presents sketches by Loriot and other authors. Finally, there will be a musical walk through Oberkassel.
Where: 53227, Oberkassel
When: until Monday, 1 October
Admission: free of charge
Wine festival in Königswinter
Wherever the wine god Bacchus makes his entrance, wine is not long in coming. At the Winegrowers' Festival in Königswinter there is traditionally plenty of wine, a lively atmosphere with live music and festive processions. The traditional festivities on the market square last for five days this year.
Where: Marktplatz, 53639 Königswinter
When: Friday, 29 September to Tuesday, 3 October
Admission: Free of charge
Note: The organisers recommend arriving by public transport.
Hardtwerfen - Disc Golf Tournament
For the first time, the Bonnsai - Frisbeesport Bonn e.V. association invites you to a disc golf tournament in Derletal. This outdoor sport has existed in Germany since the end of the 1970s. The aim is to throw a Frisbee disc into special metal baskets with as few throws as possible. A course consists of 18 lanes. Players can register for the disc golf tournament at this link. Spectators are also welcome.
Where: Hardtbergbad, In der Dehlen 6, 53125 Bonn, Germany.
When: Sunday, 1 October, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)