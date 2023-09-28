September 29 - Oct 1 Bonn-Fest and Blattgoldfestival: Tips for the weekend

This year, the artists of the university literature festival "blattgold" deal with the theme of longing. The festival begins with a literary-musical exploration of the colour blue, and in the evening song requests will be fulfilled. The long-awaited final round of the university's internal literary competition "Between All the Lines" takes place on Saturday evening. In addition to the live jury, the audience will also be able to award a prize. Sunday starts with a cosy literary breakfast and is concluded by "Two White Men 2.0". An overview of the entire programme can be found here.