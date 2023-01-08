31-year-old man indicted : Hoarder in court for twice setting fire to apartment

The fire brigade during the operation of 2 June 2022: In the apartment building Am Nippenkreuz an apartment burned. Foto: Axel Vogel

A 31-year-old man will soon have to stand trial before the Bonn Regional Court for two counts of aggravated arson. Each fire caused an estimated damage of 40,000 to 50,000 euros. The man is known as an alcoholic and hoarder.

The public prosecutor's office in Bonn assumes that the man, who is an alcoholic and hoarder, set fire to his totally cluttered flats in order to get a new place to live. Each fire caused an estimated damage of 40,000 to 50,000 euros. Both flats were no longer habitable after the fires, fortunately no one was injured.

According to the indictment, the man set fire to an acetone-soaked pillow on his wooden bed frame on the morning of 2 June. Acetone is a common household solvent used to remove paint, for example. The flames quickly spread to the rest of the furniture in the loft flat, even the window frames eventually caught fire. It was only thanks to the attentiveness of two neighbours in the six-apartment building that the fire was quickly extinguished and no damage was done to the rest of the building. They immediately informed the fire service, which arrived after a short time and was able to isolate the fire to the flat. However, the attic of the house was no longer usable for a long time; in addition to the destroyed windows, the plaster had also flaked off over a large area.

If the 31-year-old's plan was to get a new flat because of the fire, it worked out, at least in the first case. The man was able to quickly move into another flat two houses away. However, the public prosecutor's office assumes that chaos quickly returned to the new place.

On 21 August, a Sunday, the accused allegedly set fire to another apartment. This time, at around 6.30 pm, he allegedly spread various objects on a clothes horse and on the wooden floor of the flat and set them on fire. In this case, too, firefighters were able to prevent the worst from happening: 36 emergency personnel quickly brought the fire under control. Nevertheless, this time the entire building was affected by the smoke. The repair work took almost four months.

On the spot, the police arrested the 31-year-old, who was not entirely unknown to them and was clearly under the influence of alcohol. Apparently, the man had had a heated argument with one of the neighbours, who allegedly held the accused responsible for both fires.

Only a few weeks after the second fire, there was a third fire on the housing estate on 18 September 2022: However, the accused cannot be blamed for this fire, he was already in custody at that time.