Protests in Bonn How the pro-Palestinian camp at the Hofgarten was cleared

Following a one-off extension of the camp, the regulatory authorities had approved the demonstration until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. In the morning, it had been reported that the organizers had applied for a further extension until June 12. The fact that this did not happen was due to an unauthorized blockade by the protesters. Around 30 people, including participants in the camp according to the police, occupied the main entrance to the university facing the Hofgartenwiese and barricaded themselves behind construction fences, fluttering ribbons and half a dozen tents. Most of them had covered themselves with masks and tied black and white Palestinian scarves around their heads. Two of them had gained access to a balcony above the main entrance. The police arrived with a large contingent. Including officers from the task force. More than two hundred police officers were on their feet.