Protests in Bonn How the pro-Palestinian camp at the Hofgarten was cleared
Bonn · Late on Wednesday afternoon, the police ended the protest camp organised by the “Students for Palestine” at the Hofgarten in Bonn. Beforehand there was a blockade of the main entrance to the university building.
The pro-Palestinian protest camp that opened on May 7 on the edge of the Hofgarten was broken up by Bonn police late on Wednesday afternoon. The officers initially announced the imminent eviction verbally, giving the campers the opportunity to leave voluntarily. At about the same time, a demonstration registered by the Palestinian community was taking place through the city center.
No further extension
Following a one-off extension of the camp, the regulatory authorities had approved the demonstration until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. In the morning, it had been reported that the organizers had applied for a further extension until June 12. The fact that this did not happen was due to an unauthorized blockade by the protesters. Around 30 people, including participants in the camp according to the police, occupied the main entrance to the university facing the Hofgartenwiese and barricaded themselves behind construction fences, fluttering ribbons and half a dozen tents. Most of them had covered themselves with masks and tied black and white Palestinian scarves around their heads. Two of them had gained access to a balcony above the main entrance. The police arrived with a large contingent. Including officers from the task force. More than two hundred police officers were on their feet.
It took several hours for the police to announce over loudspeakers that they would break up the unauthorized blockade if the protesters did not give up voluntarily. After this did not happen, the police first took the two people from the balcony and then the other demonstrators. Some of them were carried away by the officers. Students for Palestine wrote in a press release that the tent blockade had been “violently broken up” and that the officers had used “pain grips”. According to police spokesman Robert Scholten, the eviction took place without any major resistance.
He went on to say that the police had recorded the personal details of around 30 protesters. They are now being investigated for violating the ban on wearing masks and trespassing. The university had filed a criminal complaint with the police after the blockade became known, university spokesman Andreas Archut told the GA. The police had imposed conditions on the camp. The blockade is seen as a violation of these conditions.
The demonstrators from the main entrance chanted “Free for Palestine” during the blockade. “Rafah burns” could be read on posters. Israel recently attacked the small town of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip from the air. As the police cordoned off the area, it was not possible for the media to get any closer to the demonstrators. Outside the exclusion zone, a group of sympathizers repeatedly joined in with the chants of the blockaders.
Counter-demonstration with Israeli flags
The situation briefly became confusing in the afternoon. A group with representatives of youth organizations and university groups of the CDU and FDP as well as the Jewish University Community had positioned themselves a hundred meters away with Israeli flags for the counter-demonstration. They called on the press to evacuate the camp. The blockade was part of “numerous harassments and provocations by the participants of the protest camp against the university and the student body. The current incidents no longer have anything to do with democratic protest.” Police officers from the police task force quickly positioned themselves between the demonstrators on both sides.
The organizers of the camp have not yet commented on their motives to the GA either by telephone or on site. They refer to their Instagram account. There they have formulated demands towards the university. It should end cooperation with the German-Israeli Society on the grounds that the DIG is an extension of Israel. Further demands: The university should not invite anyone to lectures who, in the view of the campers, is an “arms lobbyist” (the FDP member of parliament Strack-Zimmermann is mentioned here). Scientists critical of Israel should be invited. University Rector Michael Hoch has already said that he will not fulfill such demands and sees no basis for a discourse with the camp participants.
From among the sympathizers, a participant from the Students for Palestine group was prepared to provide information on Wednesday, albeit without giving her name. She spoke of a “legitimate protest”. After three weeks, Bonn University is still not ready to discuss the demands from the camp.
Plans graffitied on the Academic Art Museum
The group published a press release in the afternoon stating that they had tried unsuccessfully to contact the rector. Archut said that the emails received by the university had been formulated in a demanding manner. “They did not signal any willingness to engage in dialog.” Demonstrators from the camp had once appeared unannounced in the office of University Rector Michael Hoch, who had not been present.
Archut also said that unknown people had written protest slogans on a construction site tarpaulin at the nearby Academic Art Museum at the weekend. Further graffiti on ten tarpaulins had been noticed at the beginning of the week, including the phrase “From the river to the sea”, which is banned in Germany in connection with the Middle East conflict. In this country, it is interpreted as indirectly questioning the right of the state of Israel to exist. Due to this content and the proximity to the camp, it is suspected that the demonstrators may have been involved. According to the university, the damage to property amounts to several thousand Euro.
Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Mareike Graepel