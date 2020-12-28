Corona pandemic : Bonn incidence rate is falling

The incidence rate in Bonn is falling. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Bonn The incidence rate in Bonn has now fallen below the critical level of 200. On Sunday, the city of Bonn reported on its website a rate of 187.9 new infections per 100 000 inhabitants in the past seven days.

This gives us hope that the hard lockdown, which has seen shops, restaurants and schools close, will begin to take effect. For the incidence rate in Bonn has been falling for several days. On 22 December, the number of new infections had reached its highest level ever with 245 to 100,000 in the past seven days. However, on 23 December it fell slightly to 241, on Christmas Eve to 238, on Christmas Day to 229 and on Boxing Day to 199.

When the incidence rate reaches 200, municipal authorities are obliged to take more stringent measures in consultation with the NRW state government. In this context, the city of Bonn has imposed a ban on firecrackers in the entire city on New Year's Eve. It remains to be seen whether this will still be the case, should the number of infections continue to fall. However, in the general ordinance which prohibits firecrackers on all public squares, paths and streets, the city justifies the measure not primarily for preventing transmission of the virus, but because injuries from fireworks could overburden Bonn's hospitals. The legal basis for the ban should therefore remain in place, even if the number of infections go down.

According to the city, people behaved sensibly over the Christmas holidays. The festivities went smoothly for the public order office, the fire brigade and the rescue services. No interventions were required due to violations of the corona regulations. The rescue services were busy, but no more than normal at this time of year.

As of Sunday, the city had registered a total of 620 new infections within a week. This means that currently 920 people in Bonn are infected. 1745 people are in quarantine. The number of people who have died from or with coronavirus has risen to 64. Most recently, a 76-year-old person (gender unknown) and an elderly male (born in 1925) were reported to have died. The press office has no information about any possible previous illnesses in these cases.

(Original text: bau/buj, Translation: Caroline Kusch)

