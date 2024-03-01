Multi activity or musical theater camp Bonn International School offers spring camps for kids
Bonn · Looking for something for your kids to do over spring break? Bonn International School will be offering fun camps for children regardless of whether they are students at BIS or not. Registration is open and on a first come first served basis.
Once again this spring, Bonn International School will be offering a fun activity camp for kids, open to all children regardless of whether they are enrolled at the school or not. This year, the camp runs from Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28, each day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Participants have a choice of two different camps. A multi activity camp is offered for kids aged four to twelve. It includes various sports activities, workshops, and team games with an emphasis on having fun.
Alternatively, a musical theater camp is offered for children who love performing, or just want to make some new friends while enjoying the theatrics of it all. SWEETVILLE is a hilarious fun-packed musical set in a weird town full of strange people. This musical is full of singing, dancing and acting.
Registration is open until March 13 and places are filled on a first come first served basis. There are 50 places total for the multi activity camp and 30 places for the musical theater camp.
For more information or to register online, please see the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHuQUPf84qhlmSjjn1hIWlHlS5U_46FfHD1CFg3JUSq1lTHA/viewform
(Orig. text: Carol Kloeppel)