Founder from Bonn Inventors develop the Paketstation of the future

With their development, the team wants to solve several problems at once: Increasing online trade will also ensure growing parcel volumes in the coming years. By 2030, around five billion parcels are expected to be on the road in Germany alone, which will pose huge problems for parcel service providers, explains Boris Mayer. They will need significantly more delivery staff, which they will not be able to find. In addition, delivery traffic is increasing all the time, including traffic obstructions caused by parked delivery vehicles. Mountains of packaging waste are also being produced: “When we talk about five billion parcels, we're talking about five billion packages,” says Mayer. The latter in particular will pose problems for the industry because there will be reusable packaging requirements in future in accordance with EU regulations.