Founder from Bonn Inventors develop the Paketstation of the future
Bonn · A young Bonn-based company has developed the prototype of a mobile Paketstation. The 57 and 59-year-old founders previously worked at DHL - and invented the classic Paketstation. But what will the Paketstation of the future look like?
Boris Mayer and Christof Schares do not fit the classic image of start-up founders. The Bonn natives have 57 and 59 years of life experience and a career at DHL behind them. In 2021, when they left DHL, they founded the Bonn-based start-up Innovative Robot Delivery GmbH together with Christian Borger. The team wants to reinvent the Packstation. The prototype of the Paketstation called Smarcel (which stands for “smarter than parcel”) is now available. The founders' vision: a fully automated and mobile parcel delivery service that does away with delivery staff and packaging waste. That is why they also developed a reusable packaging system.
Fits in any parking space
The core of the idea is the Paketmobil, a mobile machine for handing over parcels. It is a four by two meter car trailer. “It fits in any standard parking space,” says Schares. After being loaded at the parcel delivery company's depot, the mobile will be taken to a location every morning. The shippers know the day before where the consignments are going. This allows for location optimization. Software calculates the ideal locations for this on a daily basis.
The trailer remains there for 14 hours and either automatically delivers 130 to 200 parcels to recipients or receives them from senders. “If someone wants to post a parcel, they can do it there,” explains Schares. There are flexible shelving systems inside the mobile. “When the recipient arrives, it is wheeled out.” There is a central goods lock at the back. It plays a central role in the reusable system.
An initial practical test has begun on the premises of the Bertelsmann-owned Arvato Group in Gütersloh, a strategic partner of the founders, with 100 Arvato employees. In the fall, a small series of six to eight parcel machines will test consumer acceptance of the service. The founders' aim is to sell more than 20,000 Parcelmobiles, including software, to over 20 European parcel service providers within the next seven years.
With their development, the team wants to solve several problems at once: Increasing online trade will also ensure growing parcel volumes in the coming years. By 2030, around five billion parcels are expected to be on the road in Germany alone, which will pose huge problems for parcel service providers, explains Boris Mayer. They will need significantly more delivery staff, which they will not be able to find. In addition, delivery traffic is increasing all the time, including traffic obstructions caused by parked delivery vehicles. Mountains of packaging waste are also being produced: “When we talk about five billion parcels, we're talking about five billion packages,” says Mayer. The latter in particular will pose problems for the industry because there will be reusable packaging requirements in future in accordance with EU regulations.
According to experts' calculations, the elimination of last-mile delivery traffic and outer packaging could save up to 72 percent CO2 for the company founders. One reason for this is the possible elimination of cardboard boxes, as the ordered products are stored in reusable boxes, which are arranged on trays in a flexible shelving system inside the trailer. The reusable box is held in the delivery opening during collection, so that the customer can only remove their product and the reusable box remains in the mobile unit - thus enabling a closed cycle for reusable packaging. Previous developments always had the problem that the reusable packaging had to be returned, which people did too rarely. “We don't need a deposit and return system,” says Mayer. If private individuals want to send items, they could also post them without packaging.
20 patents registered
The young entrepreneurs got started during the coronavirus pandemic: “We developed the concept in 2020 and wanted to protect our ideas,” says Schares. They approached a patent attorney and paid him with company shares. Innovative Robot Delivery GmbH has since registered 20 patents, including in the USA and Japan. The corporate experience helped: “We learned back then that you can build a moat around an idea,” says Schares. The team then started talking to experts and making initial samples.
At the end of 2022, they started to collect capital. They also attended various accelerator programs such as the Digital Hub in Bonn, which helps young companies to build and expand a network. “We had a completely different mindset,” says Mayer. When you come from a large corporation, you are used to everything being structured. By the end of May 2023, they had raised a good 1.5 million euros, and they were also able to convince the service company Bertelsmann Arvato, which operates warehouses for major customers and sends parcels from there, to invest, says Mayer.
The founders are now winning prizes for their invention: Innovative Robot Delivery GmbH has just won an innovation prize from the Center for Innovation and Technology in NRW (Zenit GmbH). In 2023, they took first place in the accelerator program of “High-Tech.NRW”.
At the same time, the entrepreneurs applied for various grants. They have already received a positive funding recommendation in the NRW state innovation competition “Neue Weg in NRW”. “We're waiting for the decision every day,” says Schares.
Original text: Claudia Mahnke / Translation: Mareike Graepel