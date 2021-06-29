Cooperation with the University Hospital : Bonn is model city for corona data analysis

Symbolic photo: The data analysis should help to recognize and explain corona clusters. Foto: Burak Kebapci/Pexels

Bonn The city of Bonn is collaborating with the University Hospital and the Bonn-based research institute infas 360. This is to keep incidence low despite re-opening.

The city of Bonn is working with an interdisciplinary scientific team to analyze and evaluate data on Corona cases. The Bonn-based research institute infas 360 is also involved, in addition to the Institute for Hygiene and Public Health at Bonn University Hospital.

The city's goal, according to the press release, is to remain at a low incidence despite re-opening. To this end, data-based analyses and the in-depth knowledge gained from them about recent Corona waves will be used in a targeted manner to prevent and contain possible spreads of existing or new Corona variants in the best possible way.

City retains data sovereignty

Infas 360 first supplements the data that the institute will still receive from the city and checks their quality. "We evaluate the data multi-dimensionally," explains Managing Director Michael Herter. "That means we can make statements about infections in terms of socio-demographic factors such as building type or household structures."

Such microgeographic analyses also aim to find connections between living and working, as well as the routes to get there. "We look for clusters and try to explain them," Herter says. We work in an open-ended way. The city retains data and information sovereignty.

Established process, still little used

By the end of September 2021, the city thus expects to have evidence-based findings on the content as well as spatiotemporal clustering of infections and their correlations for the first time. For example, so-called superspreaders could be detected more easily or relationships of infection chains between living and working or within facilities could be established. In this way, decisive risk factors should be identified. "These findings are particularly important with regard to the delta variant, which is currently spreading rapidly," the city writes.

Although this is an established procedure that was already used, for example, by the British physician John Snow in his research into cholera in 1854, the corona pandemic has hardly been studied in this way in Germany to date. In this respect, Bonn serves as a model city for other municipalities.

Original text: Fabian Schäfer

Translation: Mareike Graepel

