Problems began Thursday IT issues still not resolved at Citizens' Service Center in Bonn
Bonn · Following a software update on Thursday, massive problems occurred in the IT system at the Citizens' Service Center in Bonn. On Friday, the issues had not yet been resolved. This is what the city advises.
The technical problems that began on Thursday in the Citizens’ Service Center in the “Stadthaus” building in Bonn have not yet been resolved. According to the city administration, work on resolving the issues will continue over the weekend. However, no prognosis can yet be made as to when the malfunction will be rectified, according to the city.
At this time, officials could not say whether it would be possible to honor the appointments that are on the schedule from Tuesday, May 2 (Monday, May 1 is a holiday). As reported, there were already long lines and missed appointments on Thursday.
Those who cannot plan for increased waiting times are advised by the city to book a new appointment online at www.bonn.de/termine or to call ☎ 02 28/77 66 77, stating the existing appointment.
Original text: Joshua Bung / Translation: Carol Kloeppel