Events planned in Bonn and Cologne on Wednesday "Last generation" does not want to use glue at protest rally

The climate activists of the "Last Generation" movement are planning protest marches in Cologne and in Bonn this Wednesday. According to Robin Napiany, spokesperson for the local regional group of the Last Generation, the protest march in Bonn will start at 4.30 pm at the Hofgarten. According to a press release by the activists, they do not want to get stuck on the asphalt. There are also no plans for sit-in blockades on the streets. The marches are a new form of protest that should enable even more people to join the protest. As reported, the Last Generation is demanding that the federal government call an emergency meeting of society because of climate change.