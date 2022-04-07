QS World University Ranking : Bonn Mathematics Department occupies top position in Germany

University of Bonn. Foto: Volker Lannert/Uni Bonn/Volker Lannert

Bonn The Mathematics Department at the University of Bonn occupies the top position in Germany in the annually published QS World University Ranking. Worldwide, it is in 49th place.

The University of Bonn can be pleased about improvements in the QS World University Ranking by university subjects. Worldwide, Bonns Mathematics Department is in 49th place, and nationally it is even in the top position. This was announced by the university on Wednesday. According to the report, other departments were also able to gain places.

In this year's annual ranking, a total of 1,543 institutions worldwide were evaluated in 51 subjects. A new indicator tests the ability of institutions to build up and co-publish research networks. The natural sciences and medicine in Bonn performed particularly well in this regard.

Dentistry also occupies the top position in Germany. In the global ranking, it is placed between 50 and 70 in the group. The University of Bonn is also among the top 3 universities in Germany in the subject area of economics. In a worldwide comparison, the subject made up eight places and is now in 54th place.

Agriculture achieved fourth place nationwide and 88th place worldwide.

In the natural sciences, the University of Bonn achieved its best result so far in this ranking with a worldwide ranking of 101st.

The bio sciences landed in 139th place.

The subjects Geography (5th place nationally / internationally 101-150), Geophysics (6th place nationally / internationally 101-150) as well as Pharmacy and Anatomy (6th place nationally / internationally 101-150 and 101-140 respectively) also did very well.

In the humanities, English studies and archaeology are rated as the best disciplines with a 6th national place. Prehistory and Early History are ranked in the top 100 (51-80) worldwide for the first time and in 8th place in Germany.

Theology comes in 7th place nationally and 51-100 internationally.

Rector Professor Michael Hoch expressed his satisfaction with the results in a statement: "The rankings show once again that numerous subjects at the University of Excellence Bonn are not only national leaders, but also among the top group worldwide. It is the enormous performance of our researchers that makes us so strong."