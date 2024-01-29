Advice needed for rent increases Bonn Mieterbund explains what tenants should look out for
Bonn · The Bonn Tenants' Association Mieterbund is reporting an increase in the need for advice on rent and utility cost increases. It's worth taking a close look at mail from your landlord, as demonstrated by the case of a Bonn tenant.
With three months' notice, a couple from Bonn found out that their landlord would soon be putting up the rent for flat, which is relatively central, by 15 per cent. Rent may be adjusted to match the average local rent every three years. After the initial shock, the young woman did the maths and worked out that the flat was actually smaller than the flats it was being compared to. "I do the maths for everything, including utility bills," she says.
It's worth checking mail from your landlord carefully, says Peter Kox, Managing Director of the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Mieterbund. The number of people seeking advice on rent increases from the tenants' association is now around three times as high as it was in 2020. "Utility costs and service charges are also exploding, which is causing real problems for a lot of people," says Kox. Absolute figures are not available because not every call about rent increases is recorded.
The Bonn couple's landlord calculated the comparative rent based on just under 120 square metres, which an expert had calculated before he had bought the house. According to the tenant's calculations, however, the living space was actually around 95 square metres. "That also matches the number of square metres on an old utility bill," she says. The tenant assumes that the surveyors calculated the entire floor space, i.e. the area of the flat including rooms with a slanting ceiling. However, according to the Wohnflächenverordnung (Living Space Ordinance) which applies to contracts concluded since 2004, only rooms with a clear height of at least two metres may be included in the floor space to 100%.
The woman informed the landlords of her calculations in writing. "The landlords are really nice, we want to sort it out, but you have to be firm," she says. A call to the tenants' association, of which she is a member, motivated her: "They encouraged us to write to the landlords again and stick to our guns that it wasn't right." But first she wants to wait and see what comes next from the landlord.
Checking the comparative rent using the Mietspiegel-Rechner (rent index calculator)
"The problem is that we often have to say that the rent increase is unfortunately lawful," says Mieterbund Managing Director Peter Kox. Landlords are allowed to adjust the rent to the local comparative rent every three years. Everyone should calculate this using the rent index calculator on the city's website. "If you have the impression that the rent is above this, it is worth seeking legal advice," says Kox. The tenants' association advises its members, helps with correspondence with landlords and, if necessary, pays the legal costs from a solidarity fund.
However, disputes about rent increases "don't end up in court that often", says the association's managing director: "It has to be said that big landlords don't usually make mistakes. They have their own legal departments and don't want to risk anything." With smaller landlords, unlawful claims can occur, perhaps even on purpose. The tenants' association also sees itself as a mediator.
Many enquiries about utility costs at the tenants' association in Bonn
Due to higher energy prices, the need for advice on utility costs has also been increasing "exponentially" for around two years, says Kox: "We are inundated with utility bills."
According to Kox, it is important to note that increases can only be demanded on the basis of a utility bill. It is also possible to agree on a higher advance payment in order to avoid surprises later when the final costs are calculated. The utility and other cost increases that end up with the tenants' association are also usually legal, says Kox, but: "It's still worth looking at bills in detail." Larger landlords often commission subcontractors to handle this.
Haus & Grund: there could be more rent increases
"We have been sending a relatively large number of rent increases that have, but since mid-2020," says Markus Gelderblom, Managing Director of the property owners' association Haus & Grund in Bonn. "That's not necessarily reprehensible; rent increases are strictly regulated by the comparative rent." Because there are such clear rules, there are no major problems with rental disputes and they can usually be settled out of court. "In Bonn, we have a very good rent index with little room for manoeuvre," says Gelderblom.
Many Haus & Grund members, most of whom are private individuals, first seek information from the association before raising the rent. "Private homeowners make mistakes - of course," says Gelderblom. But unlawful rent increases are usually the result of ignorance: for example, a rent increase of 20 per cent every three years is actually considered legitimate, but in some areas such as Bonn, only 15 per cent is permitted.
It has always been the case that around every second member only increases the rent when there is a change of tenant. " Many people live in the same building and don't want a dispute," says Gelderblom. However, it could well be that this is currently changing, and an increasing number of landlords are also adjusting current tenancies to the comparative rent. "On the one hand, because members have to pay more attention to their money due to inflation," says the managing director. On the other hand, because of the hassle of the CO2 tax, which landlords are only allowed to pass on to tenants if their property fulfils particularly high energy standards.
