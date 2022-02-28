Protest in Bad Godesberg : More than 500 people demonstrate in front of the Russian consulate

15 Bilder Friedensdemo vor russischem Konsulat in Bad Godesberg

Bad Godesberg Bad Godesberg. On Sunday, more than 500 people protested at the Russian Consulate in Bad Godesberg against the war in Ukraine. They vehemently demanded that the Russian president give in. Whole families expressed their solidarity.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Police say there were well over 500 people in front of the Russian Embassy on Sunday afternoon. They had followed the spontaneous call of Cologne-based musician and journalist Eugen Lyubavskyy, and were demonstrating "for peace in Ukraine." Their blue and yellow posters read, "Get out of Ukraine", "Putin is a murderer", but also "Weapons for Ukraine". Many of them featured peace doves. There were also posters with photo montages showing the Russian president with an Adolf Hitler moustache.

"I wanted to fight the feeling of powerlessness because I live in constant fear that someone from my family will die in Ukraine," Lyubavskyy told the GA as police closed the access road and rerouted emergency medical services through Kottenforst because of the crowds. In a speech, Lyubavskyy explained to loud applause that he had always favoured diplomacy, "but after the Russian invasion of the sovereign state of Ukraine, we must all become political activists." Today, he said, even his 60-year-old father went to war in Kiev. "I don't wish that on anyone," the guitarist of the band "Sons of Chernobyl" added in a faltering voice.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Ukrainian anthem resounds in front of Russian consulate

Consulate employees should also distance themselves from the regime of Moscow's warmonger, a speaker from the crowd demanded. If not, he said, they too would become accomplices. "I, as a Russian, am ashamed of what is happening right now," one man declared with his head bowed. Loud applause erupted. The crowd alternately declaimed "Stop the war" and "Stop Putin." In tears, a man played the Ukrainian national anthem on an accordion.

There were a remarkable number of families with children among the demonstrators. "Because I want my daughter to be able to live in a democracy, too," Kira Weber explained. Because they wanted to show Ukrainians that they are not alone, said Jan and Pia Krüger. "With this demonstration, we want to do something against our feeling of helplessness."