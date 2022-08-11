Local in the old town of Bonn : New Irish pub has opened in the former Bierhaus Machold

16 draught beers, 60 types of whiskey, one team: Fabian Schallenberg, Björn Koch, Bastian Bous and Niko Pylypchak (from left) in the Irish pub John Barleycorn. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn Bonn. The traditional Machold pub was a fixture on the gastronomy scene in Bonn for decades. In February, the beer house closed. Now the Irish pub John Barleycorn has opened there.

For decades, the Bierhaus Machold in Bonn's old town was a fixture in the local gastronomic scene. After five months of renovation, the new owner Hartmut Ast has now opened the Irish pub John Barleycorn there.

This melodious proper name (in German: Gerste und Korn) refers on the one hand to a ballad of the same name by the Scottish national poet Robert Burns (1759-1796), and on the other hand to the title of an autobiographical novel by Jack London, which was first published in 1913. In addition, "John Barleycorn" is regarded in Great Britain and Ireland as a mocking and also somewhat belittling synonym for alcohol.

Lovers of the former Machold will still find the characteristic elements such as the brewing kettles and copper pipes of the listed historic brewery. During the refurbishment, a new kitchen was installed, lamps partially replaced, walls freshly painted, furniture sanded and varnished - and the bar extended from six to 16 taps.

Irish Pub in the former Bierhaus Machold

The interior is divided into four areas: The bar seats 30, the dart room with four steel dart boards seats 20, plus the large boiler room with its glass domed roof (75 seats) and the living room with its dark green painted beamed ceiling, beautiful Art Deco ceiling lamp and many framed black and white pictures of old Ireland (60 seats). The beer garden with white gravel and olive trees seats another 60 guests.

"We are a pub and restaurant with a deliberately small menu and dishes that you don't necessarily know," explains operations manager Bastian Bous (28). Said menu starts with little things like Irish cheddar with bread and butter (5.90 Euro), a variation of Halven Hahn. The vegan burger in a sesame bun with patty, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and fries on the side costs 12.90 Euro. There are also pork spare ribs with chips and BBQ sauce (19.50 Euro) and the classic fish & chips (16.90 Euro).

Specialities include the Shepherd's Pie (minced lamb, onions, peas and carrots topped with mashed potatoes) and the Irish Bangers & Mash (Irish sausages, mashed potatoes and cabbage and onion gravy) for 15.90 Euro each.

The 16 draft beers include (prices always refer to 0.5l) the classic Guinness, the light Guinness Hop House, Murphy's Stout, Kilkenny, Heineken, Magner's Darkfruit Cider (all 5.50 Euro each) as well as Macholds Hell and Starnberger Hell (4.80 Euro each).

Furthermore, there are no less than 60 whisky varieties to choose from, ranging in price from the Irish Jameson Original (2 cl for 3.50 Euro) to the Scottish The Macallan 18 Years Old (2 cl for 24.50 Euro). Concerts, whisky tastings, parties and pub quiz evenings are planned.

Info John Barleycorn, Heerstr. 52, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt, www.johnbarleycorn.de, Tel. (0228) 18 03 46 84. Open Mon-Fri and Sun from 17h, Sat from 15h. No closing da