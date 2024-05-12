GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · The first extreme solar storm in over two decades has brought the northern lights to parts of Germany, including the Bonn region; a gambler has won a lawsuit against an online betting provider and can expect a refund of €95,000 losses; and volunteers collected a staggering 20,000 cigarette butts in one day from just one small part of Bonn’s southern district. Our news overview for Sunday.
Many people must have been astonished when they looked up at the sky on Friday evening and in the early hours of Sunday. And pictures of a very unusual natural spectacle are circulating on social networks from different places around the world: auroras in red, green and magenta have been lighting up the night sky. What makes this display so remarkable is that it could be seen in much more southerly latitudes than usual. For example, in the USA, Canada and large parts of Central Europe.
According to the US authority NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the reason was the first "extreme solar storm in over two decades”. As various German news portals reported on Saturday morning, the level five solar storm (the highest value on the solar storm scale) was observed on Friday evening. Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov explained on X that a sunspot region on the surface of our central star, which is around 16 times the size of the Earth, has already caused numerous violent solar flares in the past few days. These have each triggered strong solar storms, at least five of which are traveling towards Earth.
Experts say that the period in which the solar storms hit the Earth's magnetic field and create auroras was between Friday evening, May 10, and Sunday evening, May 12. The prerequisite is that the sky is dark and you have a clear view. A cloudy sky or excessive lighting in a city will prevent or minimize the view of this rare natural phenomenon. Luckily, according to Wetteronline, the weather in Germany is playing along this weekend.
Original text: Emre Koc & Dierk Himstedt
Gambler gets €95,000 gambling debt Refunded by Tipico
A gambler has won a lawsuit against the sports betting provider Tipico at the Bonn Regional Court, securing a refund of €95,000 in gambling debts. The plaintiff, hailing from the jurisdiction of the Bonn Regional Court, had incurred these debts between July 2013 and October 2022 through online sports betting and other games of chance offered by Tipico. However, as spokesman Nils Leidloff from the Goldenstein law firm representing the plaintiff stated, Tipico did not have a German license for online gambling during this period, but only a Maltese one, rendering the losses invalid.
Following the judgment handed down by the Regional Court of Bonn, Tipico has been ordered to reimburse the plaintiff €94,819 plus interest, alongside covering legal fees. While the verdict is subject to appeal, the court's decision was primarily influenced by Tipico's lack of a valid license during the period in question, which it "indisputably did not yet have" at the time of the dispute, the regional court’s spokesperson Gerlind Keller confirmed.
Leidloff says the case is emblematic of a broader trend, with hundreds of online gambling providers operating without German licenses in recent years. The decision of the Bonn Regional Court is therefore logical and just one of more than 650 judgments that the law firm has already been able to obtain in the interests of consumers. According to its own information, the firm has already received over 4,000 mandates for tracing losses from unauthorized online gambling.
Federal Court of Justice with Landmark Decision in March
It was not until July 2021 that the online gambling market in Germany was liberalized nationwide by the Interstate Gambling Treaty. Although there was no complete ban on online sports betting such as poker sites or virtual slot machines, the first valid licenses in this area were only issued in October 2020. Tipico did not receive this license until October 2022, and the company would not have been allowed to accept money from German consumers before then. Customers could reclaim their losses retroactively for up to ten years, according to spokesperson Leidloff.
"As the German authorities took little to no action against these illegal activities, the responsible online gambling providers were able to earn billions in Germany with their websites without effective player protection years before the new Interstate Gambling Treaty came into force," explains lawyer Claus Goldenstein, who represented the plaintiff before the Bonn Regional Court.
A landmark ruling was handed down by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on March 22. In the negotiated case, a consumer had lost around €12,000 with the betting provider Betano, which also did not have a valid license at the time of the losses. The BGH used the case to clarify its assessment of the matter and set clear guidelines for comparable cases. The decision is likely to have significant consequences for well-known betting providers such as Tipico and Bwin, and the judgment before the Bonn Regional Court will certainly not be the last in this matter.
Original text: Jonas Dirker
400,000 Cigarette Butts on the City Streets
The air was pungent at Bonnorange’s "Cigarette Butt Week" booth on Münsterplatz this Saturday, after the collectors had tipped their stash into the silo for the first time.
They'd raked in a whopping 20,000 stubs from just a pocket of Bonn's southern district. The volunteers from ORS Deutschland GmbH, who manage the initial reception centre for refugees on Reuterstraße, had been out all day, and the transparent silo was quite full by the end of the day. The top mark on the silo was 400,000, which, according to Mustapha Cadi of Bonnorange, is how many are flicked onto the streets of Bonn every day. Of course, this is just an estimate based on the experiences of the city cleaners, "but it's realistic," said Cadi.
The "Cigarette Butt Week" initiative, part of RhineCleanUp, aims to spotlight not just the visual blight but the environmental menace these butts pose: 20,000 of them can taint a staggering 800,000 litres of water. The goal? Making people think about what they are doing, and offering alternatives.
One alternative is the "Click-Clack Ashtray" – a sleek pocket companion. Press on the lid to open it and you can ash into it. Then press the lid shut again. This is certainly a great alternative to littering which, let’s not forget, could land you a hefty fine – now at 55 euros in Bonn, up from an initial 25 euros. That sounds steep, but it’s nothing compared to the 250 euros you’d have to pay in Berlin for disposing of any kind of litter including cigarette butts.
Original text: Stefan Knopp / Translation: Jean Lennox