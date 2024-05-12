GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

A landmark ruling was handed down by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on March 22. In the negotiated case, a consumer had lost around €12,000 with the betting provider Betano, which also did not have a valid license at the time of the losses. The BGH used the case to clarify its assessment of the matter and set clear guidelines for comparable cases. The decision is likely to have significant consequences for well-known betting providers such as Tipico and Bwin, and the judgment before the Bonn Regional Court will certainly not be the last in this matter.