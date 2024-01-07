GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Bonn police provides information

The first convoy will be travelling from Wachtberg-Berkum via the Wachtbergring and L158 towards Bad Godesberg from 8 a.m.

The rest of the route: B9, Kennedyallee, Langer Grabenweg, Heinemannstraße, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Petra-Kelly-Allee, Franz-Josef-Strauß-Allee, B9 and Adenauerallee. (The convoy stops here. Some of the demonstrators will make their way to the Bonn market square at around 11 a.m.).

Then: Belderberg (B9), Sandkaule, Welschnonnenstraße, Römerstraße, Augustusring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring, Hochstadenring, Viktoriabrücke (B56), Wittelsbacherring, Beethovenplatz, Baumschulallee, Meckenheimer Allee, Clemens-August-Straße, Sebastianstraße. (Second stop and discussions with local politicians).

Afterwards: Sebastianstraße, Alfred-Bucherer-Straße, Endenicher Allee, Beethovenplatz, Wittelsbacherring, Viktoriabrücke, Hochstadenring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring, Kölnstraße, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Belderberg, Adenauerallee, Bundeskanzlerplatz, Willy-Brandt-Allee, Helmut-Kohl-Allee. (End of the assembly).

The second convoy will take the following route from a.m.: Dützhofer Straße, Vorgebirgsstraße, L182, L192, L281, L183n, Grootestraße , Justus-von-Liebig-Straße, Brühler Straße, Bornheimer Straße, Heinrich-Böll-Ring, Thomastraße, Am Alten Friedhof, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstraße, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Belderberg, Adenauerallee, Willy-Brandt-Allee, Helmut-Kohl-Allee, Helmut-Schmidt-Platz, Franz-Josef-Strauß-Allee, Petra-Kelly-Allee, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße.

Route of the Hennef convoy: Europaallee, Blankenberger Straße, B478, An der Brölbahn, Frankfurter Straße (B8) to Siegburg, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Platz, Bonner Straße, Konrad-Adenauer-Allee, Bahnweg, Lindenstraße, Isaac-Bürger-Straße, Willy-Brandt-Ring (L332) to Troisdorf, Theodor-Heuss-Allee (B8), Kirchstraße, Frankfurter Straße to Römerstraße.

Route of the Lohmar convoy: Donrather Dreieck (B484), Hauptstraße in the direction of Siegburg, Kirchstraße, Brückenstraße, Eisenweg, Altenrather Straße in the direction of Troisdorf.