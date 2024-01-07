GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · As reported, German farmers will be taking part in a big demonstration on Monday and traffic will be affected. Here is an update; the Rhine level is going down, but high water will still very much dominate life on the banks of the river; from Monday, Bonn Orange will be collecting our Christmas trees. The news in brief for this Sunday.
More convoys of farming vehicles announced
We already reported about the nationwide demonstration organised by the German Farmers' Association. In a second announcement on Friday afternoon, the Bonn police reported that another convoy has registered. This convoy will start at 7 a.m. and travel from Swisttal via Bornheim to Heinemannstraße in Bonn. The two convoys will merge there.
The Bonn police have not ruled out the possibility of further protests in and around the city in the following days. Road users are therefore asked to be prepared for considerable traffic disruption and to avoid the affected areas as far as possible.
Convoys have also been announced in the region on the right bank of the Rhine. From 9 a.m. on Monday, around 100 tractors will be travelling from Hennef in the direction of Troisdorf. From Lohmar, a further 80 vehicles will also be travelling towards Siegburg from 9 am. This was reported by the Rhein-Sieg district police on Friday. The two convoys will join up in Römerstraße in Troisdorf. The Rhein-Sieg district police are also expecting further, unannounced protests from 5 a.m. on Monday. Motorway access roads and junctions are likely to be affected.
B9 and B42 also affected in the south
The Koblenz police headquarters responsible for northern Rhineland-Palatinate announced on Saturday evening that at least 1,000 farm vehicles were expected to take part from the early hours of the morning. As the Koblenz police press spokesman Jürgen Fachinger reported in response to a GA enquiry, the focus of the protests will be the greater Koblenz and Neuwied areas. This could have consequences for commuters from the Westerwald, the Eifel and the southern Rhineland in the direction of Bonn: A convoy of farmers has already announced that it will arrive on the A3 motorway in the early hours of the morning. In addition, the main roads on the left and right bank of the Rhine, the B9 and B42, will be affected by demonstrations.
It is not possible to predict in advance whether the farmers' protests in the Koblenz-Neuwied area will spread northwards or even join with participants in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. However, Fachinger emphasises that the Koblenz police are always in close contact with their colleagues from North Rhine-Westphalia in this regard.
(ga)
Flood contnues to dominated life in and around Bonn
The second flood wave of the season is subsiding. But Bonn and the towns near the river in the Rhein-Sieg district will continue to be dominated by flood-related precautionary measures over the next few days. "The Rhine level is falling quite slowly at around two centimetres per hour. Roads and footpaths will therefore definitely still be flooded until the beginning of next week," explained Marcel Fröhlen from the Bonn fire brigade on Saturday evening in response to a GA enquiry.
The Erste and Zweite Fährgasse in Bonn, for example, are still flooded to such an extent that it is impossible to think about making them passable.
The authorities' warnings and precautions are therefore still valid. The fire brigade cannot yet predict exactly how long they will be in place: "Citizens should also be prepared for restrictions once the flood waters have subsided," warns Fröhlen, explaining: "The reason for this is the often extensive clearing up work on the roads. A lot of flotsam is often washed up by the flood, which can be a source of danger on the paths."
Due to the flooding on the Rhine, Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) has been operating a rail replacement service on service no. 66 between Oberdollendorf and Bad Honnef since Thursday. Until at least Monday, the trains on this section of the route will be replaced by buses.
City of Bonn warns stand-up paddlers
The city warns against water sports in the Rhine: stand-up paddlers in particular should avoid the dangers posed by strong currents and floating debris.
In some areas of the riverbank and roads close to the banks, the city of Bonn has already cleaned up after the floods at the end of the year. In order not to damage the soaked ground during the clearing work with heavy vehicles, further work will be postponed until the water has receded more. In areas where there is still acute danger due to storm damage, for example, the banks are being secured.
Riverbanks and paths flooded in Bonn
As the city of Bonn reported on Thursday, the riverbanks in Beuel and below Alter Zoll as well as paths through parks along the Rhine near the riverbanks are flooded. The Rathenauufer, for example, is under water. As of Saturday, the relevant areas are either cordoned off or marked with warning signs. It remains to be seen when the city will reopen the closed areas and paths, depending on the sustained fall in water levels.
In the area of the towpath below the north bridge, the footpath and cycle path has collapsed. It can only be sealed off and repaired once the flood water has receded.
Some Rhine ferries are not operating
As the operator Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm) announced on Wednesday evening, ferry services between Remagen and Erpel and between Remagen-Kripp and Linz have been suspended until further notice due to the flooding on the Rhine since 10 p.m. on Wednesday. This affects not only the passenger ferry "Nixe", but also the car ferry.
It will not be possible to resume operations until the Rhine water level falls. You can find out about changes to the ferry service at www.rheinfaehre-linz-remagen.de.
Car gets stuck in high water in Königswinter
On Firday morning, a car got stuck in the floodwater near the Maritim Hotel on Rheinallee in Königswinter. The police were alerted at around 8.18 am. The driver was not injured. However, he is facing charges as he had previously ignored a road closure that had been set up due to the high water.
According to the police, the Rhine water was about knee-high on the bank when the driver got stuck in it with his van. The recovery of the car proved difficult, according to a police spokesperson. The towing service was unable to do anything because of the water. In the end, the fire brigade pushed the car out of the water.
(ga)
How to get rid of your Christmas trees after the holidays
In the week beginning 8 January 2024, Bonnorange employees will be collecting the fir and spruce trees that have been put out in Bonn. If you don't want to part with your tree yet, you will get a second chance in the week starting 15 January 2024. There are two dates per collection district for the collection of Christmas trees.
The dates for each street are listed online in the Bonnorange Abfallkalendar (waste calendar). A calendar in paper form has also already been sent to every household in Bonn. The dates for Christmas trees can be found in a green box under "Green waste collection". You can also get Information on collection dates from Bonnorange's customer service on 0228 555 27 20 or via the city administration's CityKey app, available in the Google Playstore and Apple Appstore.
To ensure that the tree can be collected, it should be put at the roadside by 6.30 am on the day of collection in such a way that it is clearly visible in the early morning semi-darkness. The tree needs to have all its decorations removed, including baubles, fairy lights and tinsel. In addition, the tree must not be taller than two metres. If it is, it needs to be cut down accordingly.
Alternatively, you can dispose of your tree free of charge outside of the collection dates at the green waste collection centre in Ückesdorf, at the public green waste containers or at the two recycling centres in Bonn. However, only small and thin trees are allowed. Anything longer than one metre should be shortened beforehand. Trunks must not be thicker than ten centimetres. The pieces can then be handed in for recycling.
The recycling centres in Bonn (grounds of the waste recycling plant, Am Dickobskreuz, Gate 2) and Bad Godesberg (Weststraße 11 depot, entrance via Südstraße) are open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. At the collection centre in Bad Godesberg, deliveries can also be made on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 noon.
For further information, call 0228/5552720.
Translation: Jean Lennox