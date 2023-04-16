GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
An travelling shepherd took flock of sheep and goats on a Rhine ferry yesterday morning; there was a fire in a flat in Bonn Mehlem; and a pizzeria and night club are still not able to open following a fire on Easter Monday.
Itinerant shepherd crosses Rhine with more than 340 animals
On Saturday morning, there was a spectacular sight on the Rhine promenade: 340 sheep and goats were being herded from the Rheinaue towards Ennert. Accompanied by four herding dogs, the column drew curious passers-by. The highlight was at around 7 a.m., when shepherd Johannes Bois, helped by four herding dogs, led his animals onto the Königswinter Rhine ferry. "Do they all have a ticket?" joked one passer-by as the animals boarded.
During the crossing, the herd with its many young animals looked surprisingly relaxed. "You'd think this wasn't their first trip," Bois said, laughing. In fact, the crossing was a completely new experience for both the animals and the Rhine ferry operators.
But the Rhine crossing was not only for fun: Shepherd Bois is currently using his animals to take care of the landscape in and around Bonn in a natural way and to promote biodiversity.
In cooperation with the "Chance7" project, a large-scale nature conservation programme to improve natural areas in the Rhine-Sieg district and the city of Bonn, the shepherd and his flock set off from Remagen towards the Siebengebirge mountains at the beginning of the week for a trial grazing period of several weeks. Bois, who grew up with grazing sheep, knows the advantages of this most natural form of landscape management: "Sheep cause little trampling damage, they eat grass and produce manure. This attracts dung beetles," he says.
They also contribute to habitat connectivity, for example by carrying seeds, spores and insects in their coats, he explains. Another advantage, he says, is that the animals eat grass and other plants to varying degrees, creating different vegetation heights and thus numerous different microhabitats. In contrast to natural grazing, lawn mowers have the disadvantage of killing many insects through their airflow.
After a positive interim balance, Bois would like to graze meadows on the banks of the Rhine again with his flock next year. "If everything works out, I will be on the road with 700 animals next year," says the shepherd.
Fire fighters extinguish fire in apartment building in Bonn-Mehlem
At around 11.30 a.m. yesterday a flat in a block in the street "An der Nesselburg" in Bonn-Mehlem was on fire. A spokesperson for the Bonn fire brigade said that an attic flat was entirely ablaze when the fire fighters arrived. Three people from a neighbouring flat had to be rescued with a ladder.
The affected flat was left empty for several hours and the apartment building had been completely evacuated. There were no casualties, it was added. About 40 firefighters from the Bonn fire brigade and the volunteer fire brigades of Mehlem and Lannesdorf were deployed. The street "An der Nesselburg" was closed until 2.30 p.m.
According to the Bonn fire brigade, all pockets of fire in the attic flat have now been extinguished and clean-up work has been completed. The three maisonettes on the top floor are no longer habitable. According to GA information, several residents had complained about the occupant of the flat that caught fire.
Major property damage after large fire in the city centre
Four days after a fire in the building at the intersection of Gerhard-von-Are- and Wesselstraße not far from Münsterplatz, the secondary damage has not yet been fixed. The pizzeria Tuscolo in the building remains closed for now, as does the club Carpe Noctem in the basement.
At Tuscolo, nothing can be seen or smelled of the fire in the restaurant. "But the lights are still not working on the upper floor," owner Pietro Esposito reports. The refrigerators and many electrical appliances in the kitchen are also still without power. "We had to dispose of a lot of goods," Esposito laments. There is not enough storage capacity at the company's headquarters in Bonn's Nordstadt to move things there.
At around 3 p.m. on Easter Monday, Esposito and his employees had noticed the smell of burnt plastic and later smoke on the upper floor of the spacious restaurant. "As a precaution, we promptly asked all guests to immediately vacate the building," says the owner. There was therefore no need for an official evacuation. The fire-fighting work then dragged on for over four hours.
"We couldn't get back into the building until 9 p.m.," says Esposito. First, it had to be ensured that there was no smouldering fire in the plastered electrical cables. Esposito gives the fire brigade a lot of credit: "They really worked very professionally and purposefully." He hopes that he will be able to reopen his restaurant at the weekend or at the beginning of next week.
Part of the ventilation system at Carpe Noctem was destroyed, the company writes on its Facebook page. It is unclear for the time being when dancing and partying can resume there.
Initial investigations by experts into the source and cause of the fire have not yet yielded any conclusive results, reports Frank Beyer from the Bonn police press office. There are many indications of a technical defect. Deliberate arson can probably be ruled out. In any case, the damage to property is high. "We are looking at a mid-six-figure figure," Beyer reports.
by Jean Lennox