GA-English on Sunday News in Brief for the weekend

Bockshecker says that in 2022 the office had handled an increasing number of applications compared to the previous year with nine per cent fewer staff. "[Unfortunately] this trend is continuing. Our main problem is the shortage of skilled staff," said the head of the office, who welcomes every application. The jobs are there, he said, but it is not easy to find suitable staff. "But we are on the right track. We are interviewing regularly." For the future, Bockshecker hopes to be able to reduce the lead time for online appointments to two weeks once vacancies have been filled.