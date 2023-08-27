GA-English on Sunday News in Brief for the weekend
14,500 people have signed a petition against noise complaints and for open-air events in and around Bonn. The federal state wants to revise the corresponding law; Some people had to wait two hours at the Bonn service centre, despite having an appointment. The reasons are manifold; Rescue forces test the state’s emergency concept for looking after up to 500 people. Our news in brief for the weekend.
14,500 signatures against noise complaints at open-air events
Within four weeks, more than 14,500 people signed a petition protesting against people complaining about the noise at open-air concerts in and around Bonn. Initiator Michaele Grün hopes to get the petition committee of the state parliament to investigate the issue, so that it will no longer be so easy for individuals who feel annoyed by the noise to make fast-track applications to have events stopped. The state of NRW wants to amend the relevant law in the coming years.
Michaele Grün gets emotional when it comes to people complaining about open-air concerts. The 61-year-old lived in Bonn for over 30 years before moving to Bad Honnef. She say she "enjoys going to concerts, even though I belong to the older generation". What drove her to start a petition four weeks ago? "I know a lot of musicians and I see the existential fears they suffer. The organisers have to make upfront payments and don't know whether their concert can go ahead."
And then there is the "we-feeling". "I remember when I was young. We are taking more and more freedom away from our young people." For her, it is "incomprehensible that one person can deprive thousands others of their enjoyment" because of rigid rules. Besides, as someone who works in occupational health and safety, she knows well what noise is and what it isn’t. "Some of the complaints about the concerts are quite exaggerated."
Goal of the petition on change.org
The petition on the change.org platform had just over 14,600 signatures on Friday. It ran until Saturday. Its aim is that applications to prevent public cultural events on the grounds of a demand for peace and quiet must show that there is a significant percentage of residents who would also feel inconvenienced. Applications by individuals should no longer be taken into consideration. In addition, emergency applications should only be accepted for events announced at short notice, and not for ones that have already been publicly announced months in advance. The deadline for submitting applications should be eight weeks.
Supporters include the BonnPop association and the Haus der Springmaus. "One reason is so that organisers have planning security. Because they haven't done anything wrong," says Springmaus managing director Berrit Baumhoff. Another reason is that audiences could eventually lose confidence that an event could go ahead because of an urgent application. "We live in a city and not in the country. Things happen here. It's good that we have a rich cultural life," says Baumhoff.
State government wants to amend law
The NRW state government has had noise complaints on its radar for quite some time. Last year, for example, it was announced that it would revise a decree pertaining to recreational noise and noise protection. "The state government wants to adapt the requirements for the open-air scene, clubs and bars for noise protection in such a way that there is a fair balance between the justified interest of residents for peace and quiet and the requirements for lively cultural spaces," a spokesperson for the Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Transport responded to a GA question.
The first step for the ministry is to evaluate the lessons learned after the 2023 and 2024 seasons and to talk with municipalities and associations about the need for legal adjustments. The two years had been chosen in order to have a normal operation after the Coronavirus pandemic as a basis.
Original article: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Jean Lennox
Long waiting times despite appointments
At times, people had to wait for more than two hours at the service centre of the city of Bonn on Thursday. According to Ralf Bockshecker, head of the citizens' services department, the reason was that so many employees responsible for registering residency were on sick leave that day. Half of the 16 employees called in sick. "The others had to absorb that and handle double the number of appointments."
Anyone who wanted could make alternative appointments. But no one who had an appointment was turned away, Bockshecker said. To cope with the rush, he said, the staff had been handling people's concerns until 7pm.
Situation improved on Friday
The situation was looking better on Friday. Five of the sick employees were able to return to work. In the morning, the average waiting time was about half an hour. In the previous two weeks, it had averaged 20 minutes, according to Bockshecker. The fact that there are waiting times despite appointments being made in advance through the City of Bonn's website may be due to employees being off sick or, but also because the service centre deals with about 20 to 40 emergencies a day, such as new passport applications before travelling.
Currently, the lead time for online appointments for residency registration matters is between four and six weeks. In the mornings, some appointments that people cancelled are made available. Recently, the city once again asked people to cancel appointments that they cannot or do not want to keep to give other people a chance. Out of a total of 5,000 weekly appointments, this was not done for 600 appointments.
More applications last year
Bockshecker says that in 2022 the office had handled an increasing number of applications compared to the previous year with nine per cent fewer staff. "[Unfortunately] this trend is continuing. Our main problem is the shortage of skilled staff," said the head of the office, who welcomes every application. The jobs are there, he said, but it is not easy to find suitable staff. "But we are on the right track. We are interviewing regularly." For the future, Bockshecker hopes to be able to reduce the lead time for online appointments to two weeks once vacancies have been filled.
The citizens' services can be roughly divided into three areas: registration matters, driving licences and the vehicle registration office. The demand for driving licences is currently very high. Persons born between 1965 and 1970 must exchange their old licences by January 2024. The head of the office points out that the application can also be filled out online. This has the advantage that you don’t need an appointment to pick up your license as it is sent directly by post.
Applications for residents' parking permits also take more time. Because of the Council's decision to increase the cost of the permit to 360 euros per year from 1 March 2024, there are many enquiries and complaints. They are working on digitalising the application process.
Original article: Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox
Rescue forces simulate emergency event
Meals, drinks, beds, toilet paper - someone has to take care of all this if larger groups of people suddenly can no longer provide for themselves. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has developed an emergency concept for this, the "BTP-B 500 NRW". On Saturday, a total of 150 members of the German Red Cross, the Malteser Hilfsdienst, the Technisches Hilfswerk and the Sankt Augustin fire brigade conducted a simulation at Much Comprehensive School to see how well it works.
The scenario: 500 people have to be looked after and cared for for an indefinite period of time. The reasons for this can be evacuations during bomb disposal in residential areas or the initial intake of refugees from war or crisis areas.
The rescue forces set up camp beds and prepared hot meals to care for and feed the people. Since the exercise is based on providing care for an indefinite period, the people also have to be looked after in other ways: This ranges from hygiene articles to baby food and board games to blankets and pillows. During the exercise, the 500 camp beds, most of which were newly purchased, were marked with spray paint and made ready for storage in the Rhein-Sieg district. Due to time constraints, only ten cots were set up for the exercise.
Exercise is analysed
Some 15 observers and four support staff followed and analysed the exercise, which was organised and led by the Rhein-Sieg District Civil Protection Office.
The district points out that injuries, illnesses or patterns of behaviour due to an extreme or dangerous situation were not simulated during the exercise. The aim was to test material of the so-called "Betreuungsplatz-Bereitschaft 500 NRW" (BTP-B 500 NRW) and to check its completeness. In the event of an emergency, the task forces should be able to act quickly, safely and in a coordinated manner.
Original text: Andrea Ziech / Translation: Jean Lennox